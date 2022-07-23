7 Yoga Poses to Beat Laziness

We are all guilty of being lazy at one time or the other. If you are reading this article, chances are you want to learn how to beat laziness.

Some encouragement for you: it's great that you have acknowledged the fact that you might have a problem and want to take a step in the right direction. So, what is laziness and why does it affect us? How can you beat laziness? Read on to find out.

Feeling lazy is a natural part of being human. People can feel lazy for various reasons, some of which might be in their control and some that might not be. However, laziness can be detrimental to your quality of life, leading to feelings of boredom, depression and exhaustion.

Laziness is the lack of desire to do anything and is manifested in low energy levels and a decline in focus.

The reasons for laziness may vary from person to person. For one, it could be just an attitude and focus problem, while for another, it could be a visible symptom of an underlying cause. A poor diet, lack of self esteem and passion, and health conditions like anaemia,can all be causes of laziness.

Yoga Poses to Beat Laziness

Often, laziness is caused due to body stiffness resulting from little to no exercise. As such, there are certain yoga poses you can employ to beat laziness.

These asanas will stretch your muscles, open up your body and help you feel more relaxed and energetic throughout the day. Check out these seven asanas that can help you beat laziness:

1) Legs-Up-The-Wall

We will start off with a fairly easy one. This yoga asana is excellent for those who spend a lot of time sitting, which causes stiffness in their legs and hips. You can perform this pose on the floor or the yoga mat, but we recommend to do it on the bed for the best experience.

Here's how you do this pose:

Before practising this yoga stance, you must ensure your bed is adjacent to a wall.

Simply lie on your back on the bed, and extend your legs so that they point upwards towards the ceiling.

While stretching your legs, simply lean against the wall, and inhale with your hands at your sides.

Hold this position for two minutes before you release it.

Creating a perfect angle with your buttocks by turning your hips towards the wall is one of the most efficient ways to reap the benefits of this pose.

2) Child's Pose

Yet another relaxing and restorative yoga pose, the child's pose stretches all your anterior upper body muscles as well as your hips. It calms your mind, relieves back pain, aids digestion and opens up your hips.

Here's how you do this pose:

Kneel on your bed so that your hips are folded and your legs are positioned to meet your feet.

Roll your torso, and bring your shoulders and hands forward to the front of your body.

Holding this stance for a few seconds will do wonders for your physique.

Additionally, you can attempt a wide child's posture by spreading your knees apart.

3) Cobra Pose

The cobra pose strengthens the spine, glutes, chest, belly, shoulders and lungs, and promotes blood circulation while relieving tension from your muscles.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie down flat on your tummy.

Rest your palms along the side of your chest, with your arms close to your body and elbows pointing outward.

Inhale, and elevate your forehead, neck and shoulders as you exhale.

Utilise your arm strength to raise your trunk.

Look up while maintaining normal breathing.

Ensure that your stomach is in contact with the floor.

Maintain the posture for five seconds.

Slowly lie back down onto your stomach.

4) Lotus Pose

This is an excellent meditative pose that will sharpen your focus and make you more aware of your body.

During this pose, inhale, and exhale deeply through the nose to induce a meditative state, and switch legs so that you spend equal time in each position. If you have knee issues, you may assume the half lotus position.

Here's how you do this pose:

Sit on the floor on a yoga mat, with your legs extended and your back straight.

The right knee should be bent and placed on the left thigh, with the sole of the foot facing upward and the heel near the abdomen.

Repeat the same with the opposite leg, and place your hands in a mudra posture on your knees.

Maintaining a straight head and spine, close your eyes, and breathe slow, deep breaths in and out.

5) Reclining Goddess Pose

This pose stretches the thighs, knees, hips and groin. It also stimulates the heart and increases blood circulation, improving cardiac health.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lying flat on your back, bend your knees till the bottom of your feet touch the floor.

As soon as you achieve this position, take deep breaths.

You can stretch your hands above your head, or rest them at your sides while completing this pose.

6) Wind Relieving Pose

This is an excellent pose to massage your entire digestive system and prevent flatulence and other digestive issues.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie down on the floor, with your legs extended straight out in front of you and arms by your side.

Inhale, and hold your breath.

Raise your left leg off the floor; bend your knee, and bring it towards your chest as much as you can.

At the same time, raise your head, and try to touch your nose to your knee. You may hold your knee with your hands for support. Perform this motion while exhaling.

Hold for two secs. Release the leg, and perform the same with the other leg.

Repeat five times with each leg.

7) Vrikshasana

This yoga pose can help you achieve mental and physical equilibrium. It strengthens and opens the hips and legs as well.

Here's how you do this pose:

Stand upright in the Tadasana pose. Raise your right leg, and place your foot against your left inner thigh. Try to go as high as you can while maintaining your balance.

Stretch out your hands out above your head pointing upwards, and bring them together in Anjali mudra.

Fix your gaze on one object to help you maintain balance. Breathe normally.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the other leg.

Takeaway

Starting your day with the aforementioned seven yoga poses can make you energetic, calm and ready to take on the day with a positive attitude.

