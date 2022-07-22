5 Exercises for Beginners to Lose Thigh Fat Quickly

Thighs are one of the most common areas where fat gets accumulated. Getting rid of thigh fat can be a daunting task, especially for women, as they're prone to putting on weight in their hips and thighs very easily.

Losing fat from one part or area of your body - also called spot reduction - is not possible. When you work out, you lose fat from your entire body. Spot reduction of fat through exercise is not possible.

However, to reduce your thigh fat, there are exercises you can do to target your lower body in general i.e. your hips, thighs, glutes and calves.

These exercises that work out most of the muscles in your lower body help you to strengthen and tone your thighs. If they're paired with a calorie-deficit diet, they can help you in weight loss.

Exercises for Beginners to Lose Thigh Fat Quickly

Check out these five beginner-level exercises you can perform to lose thigh fat quickly:

1) Squat

You are probably tired of hearing that the squat is one of the best all-round lower body exercise you can do to lose fat and gain muscle. Beginners should start off with a bodyweight or air squat and slowly progress to more advanced versions, like the jump squat, kettlebell squat, dumbbell or barbell squat or squat with resistance bands.

Squats target and strengthen all your functional lower body muscles, like your quads (front of your thighs), hamstrings (back of your thighs), glutes, and to some extent, even your core.

Here's how you can do a basic squat to lose thigh fat:

Maintain a shoulder-width stance with your arms at your sides.

Keep your chest up and your gaze level as you contract your core.

To assume a chair position, bend your knees, and push your hips back. When your thighs are parallel to the floor, pause, and push back up to your starting position.

When returning to the starting position, slightly raise your arms.

2) Lunge

Lunge is a simple bodyweight lower body exercise you can perform anywhere. It targets your entire lower body and also helps develop balance and stability, as it's performed one at a time with each leg.

Lunge is an excellent fat-burning exercise that helps you develop strength and stamina in your legs.

Here's how you can do a basic lunge to reduce thigh fat:

Place your hand on your waist, or adopt the prayer position by standing tall.

Bring your left leg forward, with your toes facing forward.

Lower your upper body till the angle between your left thigh and calf is 90 degrees.

After maintaining this stance for three seconds, return to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Burpee

Burpees work out the entire body and elevate your heart rate pretty quickly so that you're in the fat-burning zone for a longer time. They offer many benefits, such as improved circulation, lower risk of lifestyle diseases, lowered blood pressure, improved cholesterol level, stronger heart and lungs, and improved brain function.

Burpees effectively work out your core and lower body, helping you lose thigh fat quickly.

Here's how you can do a burpee to reduce thigh fat:

Stand on the ground with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your hands between your legs on the ground as you assume a crouching position.

Kick your legs behind your back to assume the push-up position.

Lower yourself into a push-up position, and push yourself back up.

Crouch by hopping forward and bringing your feet close to your hands.

Vertically leap into the air, with your arms extended aloft.

Complete one rep on standing up straight again.

4) Malasana

Malasana or Garland Pose is a deep squat yoga pose that's beneficial in opening your hips and groin to counterbalance the tightness that develops from sitting for too long. The pose stretches and strengthens your feet and ankles and targets an important area - your inner thigh fat.

As it's basically a stretching exercise, Malasana can serve to relieve tension in your hips and thighs. After performing the strenuous thigh workouts mentioned above, the Garland Pose can be a good post-workout stretch that targets your lower body.

Here's how you can do the Malasana to reduce thigh fat:

Turn your toes out 45 degrees while standing, and pull your heels closer together.

Bring your hands to your chest in prayer, and stoop while placing your elbows between your inner knees.

To stretch the spine, press your elbows against the knees.

You may either sway or remain stationary.

If the pain is severe, you might lay a block or towel under your sacrum to provide support. Maintain the stance for 30 seconds.

5) Butterfly Stretch

The butterfly stretch is one of the best yoga poses for the thighs, as it improves flexibility in the groin and hip region. It stretches your inner thighs, groin and knees and removes the fatigue from long hours of standing and sitting.

This asana stretches your intestines and bowels and also helps in relieving menstrual discomfort and menopause symptoms. This asana is a great post-workout stretch for your thighs and lower body.

Here's how you can do a butterfly stretch to reduce thigh fat:

Seat yourself on a mat or a soft area of the floor.

Stretch your legs out, and straighten your back to begin.

Bend both knees into the shape of a butterfly's wings.

Bring your feet as close as possible to your pelvic area, and clasp your hands around them.

Slowly inhale and exhale as you press your thighs and knees onto the mat.

Begin moving your legs up and down like butterfly wings, taking cues from this stance.

To return to the starting position, maintain a straight spine, and widen your legs while doing the pose.

Takeaway

The aforementioned beginner-level thigh exercises can help you lose thigh fat easily and effectively.

