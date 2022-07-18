6 Best Exercises to Get Strong Inner Thighs for Women

The inner thighs or adductor muscles are a relatively small muscle group in the legs, which are difficult to target. This area is prone to fat accumulation because of its relatively inaccessible location.

Aside from fat accumulating in the inner thighs, this area is also difficult to strengthen. Weak inner thigh muscles could hinder your movements. Strengthening them means improved alignment of the hips, improving your posture and moving better.

It also prevents injuries to the knees, as the adductor muscles connect the pelvis to the knees.

Best Exercises to Strengthen Inner Thighs

These are the six best exercises to strengthen and sculpt your inner thighs:

1) Sumo Squats

Here's how sumo squats are done:

• Stand straight with your feet wider than your shoulders, with your toes pointing outward. Join your hands together in front of your chest.

• Drive your knees outward, and lower your hips down into a sumo stance.

• Push yourself back up by straightening your legs out.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Lateral lunges

Here's how they're done:

• Stand straight with your feet wider than shoulder-width and toes pointing forward.

• Drive your right knee forward, and drop your body toward the floor, keeping your left leg straight. Lower yourself till your right thigh is parallel to the ground.

• Push yourself back up with your right leg, straightening it out fully.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

3) Banded Standing Adduction

Here's how it's done:

• Loop a resistance band around your right shin. Stand straight with your feet close together.

• Raise your right leg up to the side, keeping your knees locked.

• Bring your right leg back down and past your left leg.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

4) Clamshells

They're done as follows:

• Loop a mini resistance band around your knees. Lay on your right side, and bend your legs, stacking one over the other.

• Raise your left knee up, and point it to the ceiling, using your feet as a hinge.

• Bring your left knee back down to its starting position, over your right knee.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

5) Lateral Banded Walks

• Loop a mini resistance band around your shins. Stand straight with your feet close together.

• Take a step out to the side with your right leg, keeping it straight and shifting your weight onto it to bring your left leg in and complete the step.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 steps on each leg.

6) Fire Hydrant

This is done as follows:

• Get onto your hands and knees on the floor.

• Keeping your hips stable by bracing your core, raise your right knee off the floor. Bring it up to your right side in line with your hips while maintaining a 90-degree bend.

• Bring your knee back to the floor to return to the starting position.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Takeaway

Sculpting those inner thighs isn’t really as hard as everyone makes it out to be. Add the aforementioned exercises to your next leg day at the gym, and watch as they strengthen your adductors and improve your squats and hip thrusters. Don’t forget to eat well, hydrate and get plenty of rest, though.

