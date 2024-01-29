5 A24 movies to look forward to in 2024

A24 movies have generated considerable interest in the last few years. This is because the company has consistently delivered quality content that boasts imaginative storytelling. Year after year, several A24 movies made headlines for their unique premise and engaging plots. Past Lives (2023), starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, and Priscilla (2023), with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the lead, are some notable A24 movies released in 2023.

Like every year, several buzz-worthy movies from the entertainment house are set to release in 2024. Two documentaries, namely My Mercury and Open Wide, have already been released. My Mercury is about conservation, while Open Wide explores fringe orthodontic theories. The good news is that this is only the beginning, as the production house has many more interesting titles lined up for this year.

The best thing about the upcoming titles is that there is ample variety in terms of genres. All kinds of moviegoers with different preferences will be able to find at least one upcoming A24 movie worth watching.

Problemista, Civil War and 3 other A24 movies releasing in 2024 that promise a worthwhile cinematic experience

1) Problemista (March 1, 2024)

Julio Torres is both the director and the lead actor in this A24 movie. He dons the role of Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador. He resides in the United States, but his work visa is about to expire. He ends up working for an art-world outcast, Elizabeth played by Tilda Swinton, in order to stay in the country.

This A24 movie had its world premiere back in 2023 at South by Southwest, and the worldwide release has been slated for March 22, 2024. However, it will become available in select theatres on March 1, 2024. From the trailer, it looks like a witty story that will explore roots, dreams, and the art scene. Swinton is no stranger to kooky characters, and it will be interesting to see her as the eccentric Elizabeth.

2) Love Lies Bleeding (March 8, 2024)

This A24 movie, directed by Rose Glass, stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian in the lead. Stewart plays Lou, a gym manager who likes to keep to herself. She falls for an ambitious bodybuilder named Jackie, played by O'Brian. When sparks ignite between the two, things start to get complicated, especially when Lou's criminal family gets involved.

It had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Theatrically, this movie will be released on March 8, 2024. Stewart has come a long way since the Twilight series and has proven that she can play different kinds of roles with ease. Fans will be looking forward to her portrayal of the quiet but confident Lou, and her on-screen chemistry with Jackie that viewers get a peek of in the trailer.

3) Civil War (April 12, 2024)

Viewers looking for an engaging plot will not be able to pass up on this movie. Directed by Alex Garland, it is set in the future. The story focuses on a group of journalists who are trying their best to survive while traveling across the United States, which is engulfed in a civil war. The cast comprises Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and others.

Set to hit theatres on April 12, 2024, this movie will particularly appeal to fans of dystopian narratives. From the trailer, it looks like the movie will deliver exciting action-packed scenes and thought-provoking commentary on violence and war.

4) A Different Man (TBA)

A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan in the main role (Image via A24 movies)

Premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the theatrical release date for this upcoming movie has not yet been announced. Directed by Aaron Schimberg, it stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson.

Stan plays the role of Edward, who lacks confidence due to his facial deformities. He doesn't feel complete even after gaining a new handsome face through surgery. Furthermore, he becomes obsessed with the man who is cast to play Edward in a stage production about his life. The intriguing premise and the promise of unexpected twists will appeal to thriller fans.

5) Tuesday (TBA)

Daina O. Pusic's feature directorial debut, this film had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival last year. The date for the theatrical release has not been announced so far. It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Zora, whose world revolves around her terminally ill daughter, Tuesday portrayed by Lola Petticrew. Their lives change when they are visited by Death in the form of a macaw.

This is an ideal option for those who enjoy fantasy narratives with a focus on human connections. From the cinematic trailer, it looks like it will be a thought-provoking emotional rollercoaster that will have viewers reaching for the tissues.

Cinephiles should consider adding these anticipated movies by A24 to their 2024 must-watch list.

