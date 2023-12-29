5 interesting things to expect from Alex Garland's Civil War

Alex Garland's Civil War is a dystopian thriller film that features a star-studded cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman. The film is set to be released by A24 on April 26, 2024.

The plot follows a party of reporters on a tour across the United States amid a civil conflict that has engulfed the entire nation. They travel through a time when the government becomes a dystopian state and extremist partisan parties regularly commit acts of political violence. They face numerous dangerous obstacles along the way.

The first official trailer was released two weeks ago and a lot is to be anticipated from the upcoming film. Alex Garland, the Oscar-nominated director and writer of Ex Machina, Annihilation, and most recently, Men, has directed and written the film.

5 Exciting things to expect from A24's Civil War

1) Nick Offerman features as a totalitarian President

Offerman as the tyrannical President (image via A24)

Nick Offerman, well known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, is set to play a fictitious despotic President who has served three terms and is engaged in combat with the Western Forces and Texas-Califronia. Seeing Offerman portray an enemy with almost unlimited power will be fascinating, especially considering how different it is from his prior roles in television and movies.

2) A Dystopian Premise awaits viewers

Undoubtedly frightening, Civil War is a film that many internet commenters have seen as a reflection of the times, with some even going so far as to suggest that it is a warning of things to come.

Garland is known for his dystopian portrayal in films. This feels like a really ambitious and potentially important project that will hopefully stay in the dystopian fantasy genre, especially if A24 is collaborating with Garland on it.

3) A Texas-California Alliance is portrayed

A still from the film (image via A24)

The odd coalition of the politically diametrically opposed but equally arrogant states of Texas and California remains one of the most puzzling elements of the Civil War scenario. The whole northwest and central American states, including Washington, Montana, and the Dakotas, are represented as the Western Forces in the movie and are seen to be allied with Texas and California.

4) This is A24's First Action Blockbuster Movie

This film will be regarded as the esteemed independent production firm A24's first big blockbuster project. Civil War, which has a $75 million budget, will be the most costly movie ever produced by A24. As previously stated in 2023, this will be their first attempt at breaking into the broader mid-budget market. One of the best production and distribution companies in the entertainment industry, according to many, is A24.

5) Jesse Plemons' character of a soldier should be an interesting watch

Plemons' character in the film (image via A24)

The soldier role played by Jesse Plemons in the upcoming A24 film promises to be one of the most thrilling aspects of it. Beneath a supposedly amiable or approachable exterior, the character seems to possess the same trademark chilly intensity for which the actor has become renowned since he played Todd on Breaking Bad more than a decade ago. Plemons' involvement in Civil War is still under wraps; he may merely make a fleeting appearance as part of the movie's marketing campaign to attract audiences with his legendary performances.

Stay tuned for the film which is slated to be released in theaters as well as on IMAX, on April 26, 2024