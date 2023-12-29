What is the runtime of Alex Garland’s Civil War? A24 confirms film is not 3+ hours long

Civil War is an upcoming dystopian action film by director Alex Garland (known for directing Ex-Machina and Annihilation). Distributed by A24, there was a lot of controversy when it was announced that the film's runtime was 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, A24 set the record straight in an exclusive with Variety.

It has been confirmed that the Alex Garland film has a runtime of 109 minutes compared to the rumored runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The film's development was first reported in early 2022, with Garland slated to serve as director.

Despite the title's immediate suggestion that it might take place in the past, the story will take place in a dystopian future, a motif that runs throughout Garalnd's body of work, including his breakthrough, critically acclaimed film Ex Machina which he both wrote and directed.

Alex Garland's Civil War will be running at a lean 1 hour and 49 minutes

Despite claims to the contrary, the Alex Garland film, Civil War has a duration of 109 minutes. The film is less than two hours long, as A24 confirmed to Variety, despite IMDb's inaccurate runtime of three hours and fifteen minutes.

Recently, long runtimes have been a contentious topic among moviegoers, with differing outcomes at the box office.

The duration of mega-blockbuster smashes like Oppenheimer and Avatar: The Way of Water was more than three hours, whilst Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon was three hours and twenty-six minutes long.

Damien Chazelle's Babylon, which starred Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, tanked at the box office due to its three hours and nine minutes runtime, and Ari Aster's recent A24 outing, Beau Is Afraid, ran for two hours and fifty-nine minutes.

Keeping Civil War at a scant one hour and forty-nine minutes could help Garland draw in more moviegoers at the box office.

A24 launched the trailer two weeks ago, and it has already received 11 million views on YouTube. The movie has entered the political arena, with many suggesting that it could represent a divided America that is poised to detonate in political bloodshed the next year.

Alex Garland's Civil War plot

The premise follows a party of reporters who set out on a tour across the United States amid a civil conflict that has engulfed the entire nation. They travel through a time when the government becomes a dystopian state and extremist partisan parties regularly commit acts of political violence.

Garland is renowned for bringing together an ensemble cast for his films and Civil War is no exception. Kirsten Dunst plays a central reporter in the movie who travels the nation in search of information. Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson are going to accompany her on the mission.

The President of the United States, portrayed by Nick Offerman, is a power-hungry man who would stop at nothing to hold onto his position. Sonoya Mizuno, Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemmons are also in the lead roles.

With a $75 million production budget, Civil War is A24's largest and most costly project to date. It will also be the studio's first attempt at producing a war movie. Hopes are high for a successful result because the group has demonstrated that it has the Midas touch.

Stay tuned for the film which is slated to be released in theaters as well as on IMAX, on April 26, 2024.