Civil War trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned about the Kirsten Dunst drama

The upcoming war thriller Civil War, described as an epic war movie, will star the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura in a dystopian drama that will take place in the ‘near future’. Set in America, the Civil War takes place amidst growing rebellion in America, as multiple cities are found to be affected.

The government initially seems confident in its ability to take down the ‘Western Forces’ that have reportedly started the rebellion. However, things seemingly take a dark turn as a series of terrorist attacks take charge of the nation. The A24 film can expected to be a commentary on social issues and the extent of growing intolerance for specific communities.

Here, we look at the three key takeaways from the thrilling trailer.

Civil War expected to present thrilling commentary on a dystopian America

#1 A commentary on society

The first and foremost thing that comes out of the trailer are the similarities between present-day America and the movie’s take on the country. Talking about a growing intolerance for specific communities, the country is hampered when it finds itself dealing with a rebellion from self-proclaimed ‘Western Forces.”

What follows is seemingly a systematic attack on the nation’s most significant monuments. Featured is the White House, which is seen to be in flames. Kirsten Dunst seemingly features as an investigative photographer who is intent on getting to the bottom of the truth.

#2 Kirsten Dunst is an investigative journalist in a divided nation

The trailer also talks about the extent of how influential the civil war has proved to be for the nation. The movie's description talked about how an imbalance of power will be seen to have resulted in a rebellion that quickly shakes the very foundation of the USA.

The Western Forces appear to have taken control of the entire country, with a total of 19 states having seceded from the USA. The likes of California, Texas, and a ‘Florida Alliance’ find themselves locked in a violent war that shakes the very foundation of the nation.

Amidst the thrilling drama, Kirsten Dunst’s character can be seen struggling to get to the bottom of the truth and recognize those who are responsible for the uproar.

#3 A talented cast

The thrilling trailer initially sees the United States president explain the extent of the attacks. The role is played by Nick Offerman, who reveals information about the chilling civil war that has effectively gripped the USA. Dunst’s character claims that she has plenty of experience surviving war zones, which means that this is hardly the first civil war that the country has seen.

The movie will see a range of other talented actors. This includes, alongside Wagner Moura, the likes of Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and of course, Nick Offerman.

Created and distributed by A24, the movie has been directed by Alex Garland and will be released on April 26, 2024. Civil War can be expected to be an entertaining war drama that ends with a unique take on current politics as well.