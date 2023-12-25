5 brilliant A24 films of 2023

Since its inception in 2012, the American independent entertainment company A24 has produced one of the finest films. The production house has delivered captivating features ranging from action-heavy stories to emotionally hitting dramas. In 2022, the company distributed Everything Everywhere All at Once, which managed to rule the box office and had an Academy Award in its pocket.

Keeping aside Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24 has also crafted exciting films this year. As 2023 is coming to an end, let's look at the company’s best work that debuted this year. So, here’s the list of brilliant A24 films.

Best A24 Films of 2023

1) You Hurt My Feelings

Sometimes a film devoid of horror and action feels like a breath of fresh air, and Nicole Holfcener’s You Hurt My Feelings gives the same feeling. The comedy-drama film is about a novelist named Beth, whose marriage is affected when her husband Don gives an honest review of her unreleased book. The feature explores the ups and downs of a relationship with comedy and drama as the core elements.

Holofcener directed You Hurt My Feelings, having also penned the story for this comedy drama. The A24 film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, and Jeannie Berlin.

The comedy-drama film has been loved by critics, with most of the praise going to Nicole Holofcener’s direction and story. While some also praise Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her performance in the role of Beth. As of now, Rotten Tomatoes has rated this film fresh with a rating of 94 percent.

2) Past Lives

Celine Song’s Past Lives is a romantic drama that is centered on the lives of two childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung. The film focuses on their relationship, which is affected as they grow apart, living different lives. This film is Song’s directorial debut, and she also penned the story bankrolled by CJ ENM, Killer Films, and 2AM.

The ensemble cast of Past Lives features Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro in lead roles. The film also has Ji Hye Yoon, Choi Won-young, Min Young Ahn, Jojo T. Gibbs, Emily Cass McDonnell, Federico Rodriguez, Conrad Schott, and Kristen Sieh in supporting roles.

The romantic drama was featured at the Sundance Film Festival on January 1, 2023, and debuted theatrically on June 2, 2023. On its release, the film received a phenomenal critical reception. Critics praised the feature for Song’s work as the director, while the lead actors were also lauded for their performances. The film has been nominated in five categories, including Best Motion Picture in the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

3) Beau Is Afraid

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Beau Is Afraid is a tragicomedy horror film that is centered on a “mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man” named Beau Wasserman and his tumultuous journey back home.

Ari Aster, who is known for popular horror films such as Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019), added his directorial vision to Beau Is Afraid. The A24 film features Phoenix in the lead, with Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone in supporting roles.

The A24 film received critical praise for its performances. Notably, Phoenix in the lead role bagged positive reviews for his portrayal of Beau Wasserman, which earned him a Gold Globe nomination. Despite the positive critical reception, the Ari Aster-directed film failed to leave an impression at the box office. Financially, the feature didn’t turn out to be profitable, reportedly grossing $11.5 million on a budget of $35 million.

4) Talk to Me

When it comes to the horror genre, A24 has delivered phenomenally with The Witch (2015), Hereditary (2018), The Lighthouse (2019), and many more. The company once again proved its grasp on the genre with the release of Talk to Me. The horror film shows a group of friends who try to communicate with the dead with the help of an embalmed hand of mysterious origin.

Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou directed Talk to Me. The ensemble cast of the supernatural horror film includes Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, and Alexandria Steffensen.

On its release, the film turned out to be a successful feature at the box office, reportedly collecting over $90 million on a budget of $4.5 million. Critics also lauded the film for its performance, practical effects, and especially the unique story. Due to the feature’s enormous success, a sequel is currently at work.

5) The Iron Claw

Released on December 22, 2023, The Iron Claw is a sports biographical drama that is based on the life of the Von Erich family, which gained popularity for their contribution to the professional wrestling world and their highly impactful move, ‘The Iron Claw Hold’. The film is centered on the professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and his brothers Kerry, David, and Mike.

The Sean Durkin-directed The Iron Claw stars Zack Efron and Jeremy Allen White in the lead roles. This A24-backed sports biographical drama also has an ensemble cast of Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, Lily James, Michael J. Harney, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Brady Pierce, Aaron Dean Eisenberg, and Kevin Anton.

The film has bagged positive reviews from critics and cinephiles since its premiere in Dallas on November 8, 2023. Some labeled the film as Durkin’s “best film yet’’ and praised the performances of the lead actors.

A24 has released a wide variety of films this year. The production house has offered a lot, ranging from horror to drama. In each genre, the company has delivered the finest of films with high critical acclaim. If your favorite A24 film didn’t make it to the list, mention it in the comments below.