WWE Superstar reveals he wants to wrestle Zac Efron

A recently returned WWE Superstar has revealed that they are open to facing Hollywood actor Zac Efron in a match.

Efron is slated to star in the upcoming film The Iron Claw, which is based on the Von Erich family. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, and the stars of the movie were recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly.

During the interview, Zac Efron disclosed that he would be willing to perform in an actual wrestling match.

"Yeah, call WWE!" Efron chimes in. "Say we're going to do it!" [H/T: EW.com]

WWE star Cedric Alexander's wife, former AEW star Big Swole, took to social media to react to Efron's comments. Big Swole suggested a match between her husband and Efron, and Cedric Alexander reacted to the post by claiming that he was up for the challenge. You can check out Alexander's post on X by clicking here.

Zac Efron opens up about kissing former WWE star

Zac Efron recently discussed having to kiss The Rock while filming the Baywatch movie.

In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, Zac Efron joked that The Brahma Bull tasted like cherry chapstick. Efron added that The Rock is excellent at everything he does, and it was something to check off of his bucket list.

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said. [0:35 - 1:07]

You can check out the full video:

Cedric Alexander was off of WWE television for months but recently made his return. The 34-year-old lost to Bronson Reed on the October 2 edition of RAW and also fell short against Dragon Lee on the October 27 episode of SmackDown. Only time will tell if Alexander will be able to get back on track as a singles star moving forward.

