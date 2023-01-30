"That is so weird" - When Zac Efron detailed his experience kissing former WWE star

Zac Efron is one of the most famous actors in the world. In 2016, he starred in Baywatch alongside WWE legend & Hollywood megastar The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). In the movie, The Brahma Bull and Efron kissed underwater.

In an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, Efron opened up about his experience locking lips with the 10-time WWE Champion, stating that it was an "awesome kiss."

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said. [0:35 - 1:07]

Speaking to Vogue that same year, Efron again admitted that he enjoyed kissing The Rock, disclosing that it was "breathtaking."

The Rock once confessed to "falling in love" with another Baywatch star. Check out the story here.

The Rock had a successful WWE career before becoming a Hollywood megastar

In 1996, The Rock joined the Stamford-based company, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. The Brahma Bull spent about eight years in the promotion, during which he won several titles, including the WWE Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

However, the 10-time world champion left the company in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old has since become one of the top stars in the business. He is also now one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

One of Hollywood's biggest stars once flirted with The Rock on stage. Check out the story here.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes