"I love this woman" - When Ex-WWE Champion confessed to 'falling in love' with Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) starred in the movie Baywatch alongside several other stars, including Indian star Priyanka Chopra. The Bollywood star has since praised The Brahma Bull on several occasions, even stating that she would support him if he ran for United States President.

Meanwhile, The Rock has also expressed his affection for the 40-year-old actress in an interview in 2017, stating that he "fell in love with her."

"I love this woman. And it's funny because the way Baywatch came to us all, I really feel like it's kind of this really cool universal energetic thing that happened. And not necessarily with the movie but with the fact of how Priyanka and I got connected. (...) As she came over [to the United States], she was over here, signed with our agency, my agent in particular, we immediately had that connection. We got on the phone, we immediately vibed, we share the same DNA, the same ambition, and I knew immediately, not only did I fall in love with her, we had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain in Baywatch," he said. [1:51 - 2:56]

After Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra starred in other Hollywood movies, including Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, and The Matrix Resurrections. Meanwhile, The Rock is currently a Hollywood megastar. The 50-year-old former WWE Champion is also one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Hollywood star Megan Fox once flirted with The Rock onstage. Check out the story here.

Will The Rock return to WWE at Royal Rumble?

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that The Rock could return to WWE to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, recent rumors have suggested that The Brahma Bull could be a surprise entrant at the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

Despite recent reports claiming that The Rock had informed the company that he would not have enough time to get in shape to face Reigns at the Show of Shows, Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of seeing The Brahma Bull make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble.

"Maybe he could be an unexpected entry. It would be big. I would be big, man, if The Rock showed up. The place would pop. But my thing is, I just think The Rock moment is normally like, at this stage of The Rock coming back as far as his wrestling career, it's gonna be in a singles match or a tag match. I don't think he's gonna be in the Rumble. I just don't see that. Just because I don't see The Rock being able to play that out as as far as sticking around for the big match. Dude, he's just too busy. He's just too busy," he said on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Another Hollywood star has confessed to having a crush on The Rock. Check out her comments here.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes