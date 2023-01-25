"My one true love" - When Lana Condor confessed her crush on 10-time WWE world champion

After having a successful career in WWE, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar. Over the past few years, a few of his fellow Hollywood stars have expressed their admiration for The Brahma Bull, including Lana Condor.

During an interview on Late with Lilly Singh in 2020, the 25-year-old actress confessed to having a crush on the 10-time WWE Champion.

"My one true love in this world is The Rock. He is my everything. [Does your boyfriend know?] Yes, my boyfriend is aware. [And he's ok?] Yes, because it's The Rock," Condor said. [0:03 - 0:24]

The star of Moonshot also explained what attracted her to the 50-year-old former wrestler.

"[My love for Dwayne comes from] his muscles. Everything," she added. [0:47 - 0:50]

During the same episode, The Rock surprised Condor with a video message in which he thanked her for being a fan of his. He also stated that he was a fan of her work.

WWE legend The Rock is currently married to Lauren Hashian

Since 2015, Lana Condor has been in a romantic relationship with actor & singer Anthony De La Torre. The couple dated for nearly seven years before announcing their engagement in January 2022.

Meanwhile, The Rock has been married twice. His first marriage to Danny Garcia lasted nearly 11 years, during which they had their daughter Simone (aka Ava Raine) before the couple officially divorced in 2008.

In 2019, The Rock married his second wife, Lauren Hashian, after dating for over a decade. The couple now have two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana. The Brahma Bull's eldest daughter is currently an active WWE Superstar. She is now on the NXT roster.

