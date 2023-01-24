"I was just like trying to kiss him" - When Lilly Singh opened up on video with Ex-WWE Champion

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have appeared on Lilly Singh's famous YouTube channel, including John Cena, The Bella Twins, and Stephanie McMahon. The Canadian YouTuber has also helped The Rock with his first video on his YouTube channel.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2016, Singh opened up about her experience filming the video with The Rock.

"It was super cool. It was the first video on his channel and he collaborated for a video on my channel. So, it was like this cool, 'let me teach you how to be a YouTube star' but really I was just hitting on him the whole time. So, the whole time I was just like trying to kiss him and trying to hug him. Really just being myself more than anything," she said. [0:31 - 0:47]

Singh seemingly has a close friendship with the former WWE Champion. Over the past few years, The Brahma Bull has appeared with her in other videos on her YouTube Channel.

A Hollywood star previously confessed to having 'love dreams' about The Rock. Check out the story here.

The Rock is reportedly not going to compete at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in just six seconds. Over the past few months, rumors have suggested that The Brahma Bull could return to the Stamford-based company to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, recent reports claim that The Rock has informed the promotion that he will not have time to get into shape to wrestle The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. In a recent interview with Power vs. Force, The Brahma Bull opened up about his busy schedule.

"I used to have this mentality for a lot of years David, that well, my plate is full, however I'm gonna make room for it. And I would find a way to do that. And there is that great quote, and book, about power vs. force, so in many ways I was forcing a lot of things, throughout the years that caused somewhat of an imbalance. We all look for that balance. My days are very full," he said.

Emily Blunt previously detailed her experience kissing The Rock. Check out the details here.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes