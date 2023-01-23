"My days are very full" - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson explains his busy schedule prior to WWE Royal Rumble

The annual extravaganza that officially kickstarts WWE's road to WrestleMania is only a few days away, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the most talked about wrestler at the moment. Will he surprise the fans in Philadelphia on WWE RAW XXX? Is he going to win the 2023 Royal Rumble? Should the biggest dream match of this generation take place at WrestleMania 39 in the SoFi Stadium?

Amidst all the unanswered questions and rumors, Johnson reposted an interview conducted by Squawk on the Street, in which the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what his day looked like considering his very busy schedule.

Ever as gracious as he is, Dwayne spoke on "Power vs. Force," talking about how he doesn't add more to his plate and the various things that come into his working day, which is "very full" according to the man himself. This includes family at the top, business, fitness, passions, etc.

"I used to have this mentality for a lot of years David, that well, my plate is full, however I'm gonna make room for it. And I would find a way to do that. And there is that great quote, and book, about power vs. force, so in many ways I was forcing a lot of things, throughout the years that caused somewhat of an imbalance. We all look for that balance. My days are very full." Johnson responded to David Faber.

Whilst reports have confirmed that The Rock is not scheduled to be part of The Bloodline's segment on the 30th Anniversary special, which has been altered to the "Trial of Sami Zayn," he is still largely the favorite to walk out of the premium live event on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble presents an element of surprise despite The Rock's WWE return heavily rumored

WWE @WWE Who will be next to declare for the 2023 Men's #RoyalRumble Match? Who will be next to declare for the 2023 Men's #RoyalRumble Match? https://t.co/pVdttAt9rA

Will he return or won't for the blockbuster main event against his cousin Roman Reigns remains to be seen. However, with only a few days away, several superstars have announced their entry in the titular bout.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.

Among them include worthy contenders and some wild cards as well. A few among the fans would still like to see Cody Rhodes walk away with a victory, while some are rooting for a wild card like Seth Rollins or even Sami Zayn for the win, both of whom are long overdue for a WWE Championship reign and a WrestleMania main event.

Who is your pick for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

