Potential spoiler on the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble match - Reports

This year's Royal Rumble match will take place on the 28th of January and is rumored to have some big surprises in store. The current favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match is Cody Rhodes, who will be making his return at the PLE after being out for months due to suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38. He faced Seth Rollins in a winning effort. The two men met two more times following that, with Rhodes getting the win each time. With the company airing vignettes for his return, many believe that Rhodes' push to the top has begun.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes is the current favorite to win the Royal Rumble as per betting odds. He also stated that Sami Zayn is the second favorite to win the match, with The Rock in third place.

"Rhodes was installed at a -160 favorite, with the next ten based on gambling odds being Sami Zayn, The Rock (which would seem unlikely at this point but it would also be something kept secretive if it was), Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Gunther, A.J. Styles (who is injured right now), Karrion Kross and Austin Theory," noted Meltzer.

Who is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match?

The report states that Rhea Ripley is the current favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. The former RAW Women's Champion has been on a roll since joining The Judgment Day and has become a force to reckon with on RAW. Having her win the Rumble and face Bianca Belair would be a fresh feud the fans can look forward to.

''The top ten women favorites are Rhea Ripley at -100, followed by Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and believe it or not, Sasha Banks, who I’d see as very unlikely.''

Cody Rhodes has stated that he is over his feud with Seth Rollins and will be looking to become the WWE Champion when he returns. A major showdown with Roman Reigns could solidify The American Nightmare as the top babyface in WWE.

