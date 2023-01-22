"I'll always have feelings for him" - When January Jones confessed to having 'love dreams' about former WWE star

After a successful eight-year run in WWE, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar. The 50-year-old now has many admirers, including fellow Hollywood star January Jones.

In 2018, the actress disclosed in an Instagram post that she had an "epic dream" about The Brahma Bull. She spoke more about it in an interview with CONAN on TBS a few days later.

"[This is a dream, right?] Yeah. I mean it didn't feel like it so that was what's a little worrying. Yeah, it's like a sex dream but don't get weird. It was like, you know, when you have a love dream like you wake up feeling like love. They're way more powerful than a sex dream. I woke up in love with him. And I've had a few of them over the years. And I remember every single one they last for like a long time. Like I'll always have, whether I meet him ever or not, I'll always have feelings for him," she said. [0:17- 0:53]

The 45-year-old also revealed more details, disclosing that The Rock told her he loved her in the dream. However, she did not say it back, which she regretted when she woke up.

"We were at like lunch somewhere, it's kind of noisy and it was very flirty and he leaned over and he whispered, 'I love you' and I pretended not to hear because I was like, 'uff, I don't know you." At least my subconscious knew that. I shouldn't be too forward about to say it back. But I woke up feeling such regret that I didn't say it back that I felt like the only think I could do to remedy that like wait was like to Instagram about it," she added. [1:16 - 1:44]

Although she stated during the episode that The Rock did not reach out to her, The Brahma Bull liked her Instagram post.

However, not everyone seems to be charmed by The Great One's presence, as former WWE star Ivory allegedly refused to date The Rock in real life.

Will The Rock return to WWE in 2023?

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in just six seconds.

Over the past few months, however, rumors have suggested The Brahma Bull could return to in-ring competition this year. Reports suggest he will square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Additional reports, nevertheless, have claimed that the ten-time world champion has spoken to WWE and informed them that he would not be in shape to wrestle Reigns at this year's Show of Shows.

Do you think The Rock will return to WWE soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

