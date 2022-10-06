[Watch] WWE fan has an unbelievably emotional reaction to meeting Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock)

A WWE fan broke down in tears after meeting Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) in Mexico during his latest film tour.

Johnson is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. After winning multiple world championships, The Great One left the company in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. He has now become a megastar and is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

The 50-year-old recently finished his latest movie, Black Adam. During the film's world tour in Mexico, a fan got extremely emotional and broke down in tears when he met Johnson. He asked the former superstar to sign a WWE replica belt, which the latter gladly did.

Johnson then shook the fan's hand before leaving him in utter disbelief. The 10-time world champion later posted the video on his Instagram, disclosing that he gets emotional when he sees fans crying.

"An emotional night. Lots of tears of joy 🥹 Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry 🥹 It’s a beautiful thing. THANK YOU MEXICO 🇲🇽 I love you back," he wrote.

A former Mr. Money in the Bank recently sent a message to The Rock. Check it out here.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that The Rock could face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief recently addressed the possibility of facing Johnson, disclosing that he is ready to go one-on-one with The Great One.

"I don't book the show, brother, you know that. I mean, I'm up for anybody like I said. They keep trying, everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I'm ready and it seems like it's been that way, all the big names, all the big stars, whether they're from our business, from the movies to the internet now. I've been in a very cool group to where these things have kind of just come to me, so hopefully they'll just continue to do that with them," he said on IMPAULSIVE.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) recently disclosed what he thinks is "the best part of fame." Check out his comments here.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes