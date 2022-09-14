"I'm ready" - Roman Reigns on potentially facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has commented on the possibility of a potential match against his cousin, The Rock, at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The event is scheduled to take place in Hollywood next year, and many fans are hoping to see a bout between The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion. They're two of the biggest superstars in the company's history, and The Show of Shows is the perfect place for a match of this caliber.

During a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul asked Roman Reigns if the dream match will finally happen between him and The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

"I don't book the show, brother, you know that. I mean, I'm up for anybody like I said. They keep trying, everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I'm ready and it seems like it's been that way, all the big names, all the big stars, whether they're from our business, from the movies to the internet now. I've been in a very cool group to where these things have kind of just come to me, so hopefully they'll just continue to do that with them," said Reigns. (58:41-59:11)

Roman Reigns comments on whether he idolized The Rock growing up

The Great One has had a successful career in professional wrestling and Hollywood. He has starred in numerous blockbusters such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Red Notice.

During the same interaction, Roman Reigns disclosed if he looked up to The Rock as an idol while growing up.

"I don't know if I looked up to him as an idol or anything because it's weird because of the relationship and the connection and the family. There's always been a great respect for what he's done and admiration for how he's able to do it and the charisma that he possesses in order to affect people so we always knew he's special, and he's doing it on a different level... He's definitely representing our family, our bloodline and if I can push myself to reach levels close to that I think I'm doing all right." (57:41-58:37)

If the match takes place, Roman Reigns defeating The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All would be the biggest win of his career. It will cement The Tribal Chief as the face of WWE and give The Great One a proper retirement match.

Who do you think would win between Roman Reigns and The Rock? Sound off in the comments below!

