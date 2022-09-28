WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discloses what he thinks is "the best part of fame" 

WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently detailed an interesting fan interaction, posting a heartfelt message via Twitter.

After a remarkable active career in WWE, The Great One has become arguably the most recognizable celebrity on the planet. As a leading man in Hollywood, his movies have grossed over 5 billion US dollars at the worldwide box office.

Johnson has garnered a legion of passionate and supportive fans during his storied journey. A young admirer of his, Carol, recently had a heartwarming interaction with the former WWE Champion, which the latter shared on social media.

Here's what Johnson wrote in his tweet:

"May sound silly but this kinda stuff [meeting and taking care of fans] will always be the best part of fame. Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in person." (H/T Twitter)

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind

Great to meet you 🏾 twitter.com/worldstar/stat… WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR @TheRock Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! 🙏❤️ @TheRock https://t.co/t4kPqb42Mf May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame.Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in personGreat to meet you May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame. Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in person 😉Great to meet you 👊🏾 twitter.com/worldstar/stat…

The Brahma Bull is set to achieve even greater heights in the film industry later this year as he is set to star in the DC Comics blockbuster, Black Adam.

Will The Rock make his WWE return?

While many enjoy his movies, a substantial percentage of fans would love to see the wrestling legend make his comeback to the squared circle.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock may face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next April in Los Angeles.

"Reigns is pushed as the company’s biggest marquee star, and they want him as champion for this match and a potential match with The Rock at WrestleMania." (H/T Sportskeeda)

VVD @Bttercallthaman MAIN EVENT WRESTLEMANIA 39



ROMAN REIGNS VS THE ROCK MAIN EVENT WRESTLEMANIA 39ROMAN REIGNS VS THE ROCK https://t.co/xgXhxqculk

Considering Reigns and Rock's family ties as well as the former's ongoing storyline, many fans expect the two icons to lock horns in the future. It will be interesting to see if The Great One can potentially halt his brother's dominant run at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will happen? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far