Massive first-time-ever match against former WWE Champion being planned for Roman Reigns - Reports

Roman Reigns has had a remarkable run as the WWE Universal Champion. He has already defeated big names like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and John Cena, among others, during his reign as the top champion. Moving forward, the company is reportedly planning a first-time-ever match between him and The Rock next year.

The Rock has been out of the WWE ring for almost a decade. He did return for a brief match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, but his last major match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. In recent years, the former WWE Champion has been vocal about wanting to return for a match against his cousin Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE wants to project Reigns as the biggest star in the company today. His current reign is behind only Hulk Hogan in WWE, and WWE wants him to retain the championship up until he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

''Reigns is pushed as the company’s biggest marquee star, and they want him as champion for this match and a potential match with The Rock at WrestleMania,'' wrote Meltzer.

WWE's big plans for Roman Reigns

The report also stated that the company is not only building Reigns as the biggest star of the generation, but his long title reign is part of a storyline:

''But clearly they are looking at a storyline of making him the longest reigning champion post Hulk Hogan," Meltzer continued.

The Tribal Chief has been on a roll of late and his current reign as world champion seems untouchable. He will defend the gold against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel next month. However, it is almost certain that he will not lose the championship. He is scheduled to return for Survivor Series after that, although it is not known at this point who his opponent at the event will be.

