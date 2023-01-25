WWE legend addresses the possibility of The Rock being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of The Rock participating in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Rock participated in just four Royal Rumble bouts throughout his wrestling career. He last competed in a Royal Rumble match in 2001. He entered at number 13 and lasted over 28 minutes before getting eliminated by Kane. Rumors have recently suggested that The Brahma Bull could return to the Stamford-based company to win the Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that although it would be "big" if The Rock showed up, he does not see it happening.

"Maybe he could be an unexpected entry. It would be big. I would be big, man, if The Rock showed up. The place would pop. But my thing is, I just think The Rock moment is normally like, at this stage of The Rock coming back as far as his wrestling career, it's gonna be in a singles match or a tag match. I don't think he's gonna be in the Rumble. I just don't see that. Just because I don't see The Rock being able to play that out as as far as sticking around for the big match. Dude, he's just too busy. He's just too busy," he said. [17:22 - 17:56]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes The Rock should win the Royal Rumble match if he wants

Over the past few weeks, several names have been suggested to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, including Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, some fans are hoping The Rock will return at the Premium Live Event to win the match and start a feud with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

During a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that The Rock should win the Royal Rumble match if he wants.

"Man, it's simple for me. It's real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood if not top five, If he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania damn it, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he got time off, he knows where the money is, you know, we're gonna pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be. It's that simple," he said. [1:06:27 - 1:06:59]

