Former champion addresses the possibility of The Rock buying WWE

Former World Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently addressed the possibility of The Rock buying WWE.

Several rumors recently suggested that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE to sell the company. According to reports, there are several potential buyers of the Stamford-based company, including Disney, Comcast, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Another name that has been linked to purchasing the promotion is The Rock.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed the possibility of The Brahma Bull buying the Stamford-based company.

"Listen, Rocky is loaded but I don't think he's $7.5 billion loaded. But, I'm sure he has a lot of friends with a lot of money," Dupree said. [28:10 - 28:21]

Is Saudi Arabia the perfect candidate to purchase WWE?

A few days ago, rumors suggested that the Saudi Public Investment Fund had already closed the deal to buy the Stamford-based company. However, sources inside the company later denied these speculations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell explained why he believes Saudi Arabia is the perfect candidate to purchase WWE.

"People who think Vince McMahon went home and was playing checkers and enjoying his retirement are totally, totally wrong. But I'm thinking, Vince went home and indulged in his favorite hobby, work. He was on that phone, working every day, talking to lawyers because he didn't like the way he had to leave. He's p*ssed off. To me, Saudi Arabia was the perfect partner from the beginning. They got the money, they got $620 billion dollars," the 73-year-old said. [3:06 - 3:52]

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

