Are Stephanie McMahon and Triple H against Vince McMahon selling WWE?

2023 has only begun, yet much drama has unfolded in WWE. Vince McMahon controversially returned to the multinational corporation in the first week of January. He assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, seemingly picking up right where he left off.

This was just the tip of the iceberg! There is widespread speculation that the 77-year-old business magnate, forced into early retirement amid serious misconduct allegations, intends to sell WWE, a company his family transformed from a regional New York business to a global entertainment industry.

Earlier this week, Vince McMahon was said to have struck a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, effectively making WWE a private business again. However, Ariel Helwani shut down those rumors while suggesting that they were exploring all possible options.

The rumor mill is running in fifth gear. Amid rampant speculation of the company being sold, the pool of potential buyers has expanded to include rival promotion AEW's owners, Tony Khan and family, Comcast, Disney, Netflix, and even Apple. In a statement issued by WWE, they have hired outside financial and legal advisors to support their management and help the potential sale.

One thing is for sure: Vince McMahon intends to sell WWE. However, whether his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, support his intentions remains a hot topic. This comes on the heels of Stephanie's surprising resignation as co-CEO earlier this week.

Stephanie McMahon's resignation means that Nick Khan is the only CEO of WWE. However, the immediate aftermath of her decision to step down has included a slew of changes, most of which have to do with the Stamford-based promotion being sold. This has led fans to question her personal views on her father's crystal-clear intentions.

By extension, the voice of Triple H, still the Chief Content Officer, is also of significant importance to ardent WWE fans, who seem confused about the company's future.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly opposed to Vince McMahon selling WWE

As reported by Axios, The Power Couple, i.e., Hunter and Steph, are opposed to the potential WWE sale. The 46-year-old businesswoman's surprising decision to step down may be connected to her opposition to Vince McMahon selling the global entertainment industry.

The general impulse of the casual wrestling fan is that the former RAW Commissioner's resistance to the sale was so potent that she stepped down from her powerful executive decision. Many WWE fans are also suggesting that Mr.McMahon may have pushed her daughter out of her role as co-CEO because the rumor mill only picked up steam upon her departure.

However, the speculation must be taken with a pinch of salt. The masterminds of The Authority have not issued an official statement on Vince McMahon's ground-breaking business decision to sell WWE. Furthermore, it is quite possible that Stephanie McMahon resigned due to her ankle injury, for which she recently sought treatment in Alabama.

The volatile situation is evolving with every passing hour. There are conflicting reports all over the place, and the wrestling world is uncertain. By the looks of things, the powers that be are also not on the same page. Fans will have to wait for some time to obtain a more definitive version of the game-changing decisions that are being made behind closed doors.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes