Stephanie McMahon shares major update; sends a message to Triple H

Stephanie McMahon has shared an update with fans following her resignation from the position of WWE's co-CEO.

Earlier this week, The Queen of Queens announced on Twitter that she had resigned as the co-CEO of WWE. The news came in the wake of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman.

In her latest tweet, Stephanie revealed that she is currently recovering from an ankle injury. She posted pictures from a hospital bed and thanked her husband Triple H in a heartfelt message. Check out the tweet below:

"Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH) #RoadtoRecovery"

Stephanie McMahon's tweet received tons of well-wishes from fans

Stephanie's departure was met with a massive outpouring of love and support from the WWE Universe. Several WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities shared their heartfelt reactions to her resignation. Her latest update wasn't any different as fans flocked into the reply section to wish The Billion Dollar Princess a speedy recovery:

Stephanie has had quite an eventful few months since her father Vince McMahon retired last year. She was appointed WWE's Chairwoman shortly after and fans collectively welcomed the move. Unfortunately, the stint didn't last long.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Stephanie McMahon a speedy recovery!

