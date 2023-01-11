Lana and Carmella react to Stephanie McMahon's WWE resignation

Former superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) and current star Carmella sent heartfelt messages to Stephanie McMahon after the latter resigned as Co-CEO of WWE.

In a huge turn of events, Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE. Shortly after McMahon's official return to his position, his daughter Stephanie McMahon announced that she is no longer the Co-CEO of WWE.

McMahon's tweet received tons of responses from upset WWE fans. Now, former WWE Superstar Lana and current RAW Superstar Carmella have reacted to Stephanie's tweet as well.

The real-life CJ Perry and Carmella showed their gratitude by putting out "thank you" tweets.

Stephanie McMahon assumed the position of Co-CEO last year

The highly-publicized Vince McMahon "hush money" scandal led to him stepping down from his position as WWE Chairman in July 2022. McMahon soon retired from WWE in what many regarded as the biggest pro wrestling story of all time.

Around the same time, Stephanie was made the Chairwoman of WWE. After her appointment, the former Co-CEO vowed to strengthen the culture and the company.

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshalling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings." [H/T Livemint]

It remains to be seen how drastically WWE's landscape changes now that Vince McMahon is back and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board. Triple H is still WWE's Chief Content Officer, with Nick Khan being the sole CEO of the company.

What was your immediate reaction to Stephanie McMahon's resignation as Co-CEO of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

