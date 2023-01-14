"They got $620 billion dollars" - Wrestling veteran thinks Vince McMahon blackmailed his way back into WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to WWE is already one of the craziest stories in the world of professional wrestling this year.

McMahon's return took WWE by storm and led to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, confirming her departure from the Stamford-based company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ BREAKING

Effectively immediately, Vince McMahon, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are BREAKINGEffectively immediately, Vince McMahon, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are #WWE 's Board of Directors! 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Effectively immediately, Vince McMahon, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are #WWE's Board of Directors! https://t.co/e9HHwgqzpx

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, industry veteran Dutch Mantell explained why he thinks Saudi Arabia is the perfect candidate to purchase WWE.

"People who think Vince McMahon went home and was playing checkers and enjoying his retirement are totally, totally wrong. But I'm thinking, Vince went home and indulged in his favorite hobby, work. He was on that phone, working every day, talking to lawyers because he didn't like the way he had to leave. He's p*ssed off. To me, Saudi Arabia was the perfect partner from the beginning. They got the money, they got $620 billion dollars."

Mantell thinks that McMahon managed to blackmail others to find a way back into WWE. Hence, there was no other option but to reinstate him.

"So, they know each other. They are familiar with each other. So, he just worked on getting himself back in and basically what Vince did. He blackmailed them. He says you can't make any deal at all. Unless I vote it, I vote the way you want me to vote and I'm not voting anything until I'm back in there. So, they had no choice to reinstate him I guess." added Dutch Mantell [3 – 4:31]

Bill Apter thinks Vince McMahon's "ego" is an important aspect of WWE's sale

Bill Apter recently discussed the topic of WWE's sale. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist mentioned how AEW President Tony Khan could purchase WWE.

Apter also stated that Vince McMahon's ego has played a crucial role in WWE going up for sale. He said:

"You talk about amazing things that have happened in this business, don't say no. If they happen the money, don't say no. But would it be an embarrassment for someone like a Vince McMahon to, you know, his ego is a very important part of this whole thing."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown , Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer. In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown, Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer.#WWE https://t.co/xHQsy3YLcp

So far, there has been no confirmation on who could potentially purchase WWE, especially on the previously reported Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund deal.

