'His (Vince McMahon's) ego is a very important part of this whole thing', says Hall of Famer on WWE's reported sale (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has provided his take on Tony Khan possibly purchasing WWE. The AEW boss is already the owner of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Ring of Honor.

Speaking on the latest edition of UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that the pro wrestling business has already witnessed some of the most amazing things.

Hence, the chances of Khan buying the Stamford-based company could turn into a reality, especially given that he has the money to make the purchase.

"You talk about amazing things that have happened in this business, don't say no, if they happen the money, don't say no. But would it be an embarrassment for someone like a Vince McMahon to, you know, his ego is a very important part of this whole thing." said Bill Apter [11:45-12:06]

Bill Apter provided his take on Eric Bischoff buying WWE

Eric Bischoff isn't a stranger to working alongside Vince McMahon and against his company. The veteran was the Executive Producer and later Senior Vice President of WCW.

Following WWE's purchase of WCW, Bischoff went on to become the on-screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the same edition of UnSKripted, Apter also mentioned that Bischoff might not be interested in working in a corporate entity and running the Stamford-based company. The Hall of Famer said:

"It would be interesting but I don't think he wants to. I think he's past that point of wanting to deal with the whole corporate entity and running things. No, I think it would be just too much for him,"

Bischoff has made sporadic appearances in WWE and is mostly focusing on his own work and ventures. He is also the host of the 83 Weeks Podcast and provides his valuable opinions on various subjects.

While Bischoff's return isn't completely off the charts, it does seem quite unlikely at the moment.

