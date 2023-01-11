"It would be interesting" - Hall of Famer comments on the possibility of Eric Bischoff running WWE after its sale (Exclusive)

Following Vince McMahon's latest return to WWE, the company is reportedly being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter provided his opinion on the same subject. He also discussed the idea of Eric Bischoff possibly running the company.

Bischoff was the Executive Producer and later Senior Vice President of WCW, which was WWF's (now WWE) biggest rival back in the Attitude Era. Bischoff later transitioned into an on-screen general manager role for RAW.

According to Apter, though, he believes Bischoff would turn down the idea of running the Stamford-based company.

"It would be interesting but I don't think he wants to. I think he's past that point of wanting to deal with the whole corporate entity and running things. No, I think it would be just too much for him," said Bill Apter. [11:14 - 11:35]

Eric Bischoff recently provided his take on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE

Eric Bischoff recently discussed the idea of AEW President Tony Khan possibly purchasing WWE.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff questioned how much money Khan could potentially invest in WWE. He said:

"This isn't Tony Khan's money, it's Tony Khan's father's money. Family money, Tony has a big chunk of it, obviously part of it, but how much of your 11 billion dollars of your net worth, depending on how much of it is even liquid, are you willing to put on WWE?"

Bischoff added that Vince McMahon would have to invest from his own funds if The Khan Family bought the promotion. He added:

"So again, just like Vince would probably have to put up half a billion dollars of his own money because they [Khan family] want to see that, okay, if you're going to lead this charge and we're going to jump on your team here to do this and make this acquisition, we want to know that you have skin in the game too. We are not just buying your name and your reputation, they want to know that you're in it to win it, and the same would be true with the Khan family."

Tony Khan currently owns both AEW and Ring of Honor, which he recently relaunched.

