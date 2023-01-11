"Vince (McMahon) would probably have to put up half a billion" - Wrestling veteran comments on possibility of Tony Khan purchasing WWE

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently discussed the possibility of Tony Khan purchasing WWE amid reports of Vince McMahon selling the company.

Vince McMahon recently returned to the company as its Executive Chairman. Stephanie McMahon has also resigned from her position as Co-CEO. Speculation has also been rife that Mr. McMahon could be looking to sell the promotion.

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the potential of AEW President Tony Khan buying WWE.

Bischoff questioned how much money Khan would be willing to invest in WWE:

"This isn't Tony Khan's money, it's Tony Khan's father's money. Family money, Tony has a big chunk of it, obviously part of it, but how much of your 11 billion dollars of your net worth, depending on how much of it is even liquid, are you willing to put on WWE?" Bischoff said. [1:17 - 1:36]

The wrestling legend mentioned that if the Khan family is to buy WWE, Vince should also have significant personal investment to show commitment to the acquisition.

"So again, just like Vince would probably have to put up half a billion a billion dollars of his own money because they [Khan family] want to see that, okay, if you're going to lead this charge and we're going to jump on your team here to do this and make this acquisition, we want to know that you have skin in the game too. We are not just buying your name and your reputation, they want to know that you're in it to win it, and the same would be true with the Khan family." [2:10 - 3:01]

Tony Khan is keeping a close watch on WWE's moves

With the recent developments in WWE and the direction in which the company is reportedly heading following the return of Vince McMahon, it seems that the AEW President's interest is piqued.

Tony Khan recently stated that he's monitoring WWE closely, including Vince McMahon's return to the board, in an interview with In The Zone on Tuesday.

"Yeah, absolutely, I'm following it, very closely," Khan said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Rick E Langston @radvstheworld How Tony Khan is gonna watch WWE implode if Vince comes back:



How Tony Khan is gonna watch WWE implode if Vince comes back:https://t.co/rfzpC8rAhl

Khan also stated that he now believes that both AEW and WWE can coexist peacefully and thrive in their respective spaces.

It remains to be seen whether All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment can collaborate with each other to present a wrestling spectacle.

Would you like to see Khan take over WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the 83 Weeks podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

