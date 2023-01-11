Tony Khan is keeping a close eye on WWE happenings amidst Vince McMahon's return

With Vince McMahon's recent return to the WWE Board of Directors, any future developments with the promotions may indirectly impact AEW and its owner Tony Khan. Fans are curious about how this will affect the wrestling industry.

In the summer of 2022, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE following sexual misconduct allegations. Following his departure, Triple H assumed control of WWE's creative direction, and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan served as Co-CEOs for over eight months. On January 6, 2023, Vince McMahon returned to the company as a board member to assist in talks related to media rights and the possibility of a sale.

Tony Khan, the owner of AEW, confirmed during an interview with In The Zone on Tuesday that he is closely following the recent developments in WWE and the return of Vince McMahon to the Board of Directors.

"Yeah, absolutely, I'm following it, very closely," Khan said. (H/T - Wrestling INC)

While speaking with In The Zone, Tony Khan commented that he believes AEW and WWE can co-exist. He mentioned that All Elite Wrestling has been one of the top-rated shows on cable for a long time and is often competing with other big networks. He also highlighted that his show has a consistent fanbase.

Tony Khan responds to Vince McMahon's return to WWE with a subtle dig

As noted earlier, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company last year following allegations of hush money. However, it has officially been announced that he has returned to the promotion.

Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, has a history of making critical comments about WWE on his shows and social media. With the recent news of Vince McMahon's return, he found another opportunity to do so.

Additionally, he expressed confusion and wondered why his coworkers have been treating him with extra kindness recently. See the tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

I wonder why...



It must be belated holiday spirit.



See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of

Friday Night

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

Khan has been vocal in his criticism of Vince McMahon and WWE. This is expected to continue as the two companies compete in the wrestling industry.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

