AEW President Tony Khan seemingly takes a dig at Vince Mcmahon following his WWE retirement announcement

Following the shocking revelation that Vince McMahon is retiring from WWE, AEW President Tony Khan appeared to take a swipe at his now former rival.

McMahon took to Twitter to reveal that he has decided to retire at the age of 77. The former Chairman and CEO of the company's announcement comes amidst controversy after several investigations have been launched in recent months. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have inherited Vince's responsibilities as co-CEOs.

Tony Khan took to Twitter as is often the case to promote the upcoming AEW Rampage show. However, Khan seemingly jabbed at McMahon's announcement as he thanked fans for their support of AEW:

"Grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling." - Tony Khan via Twitter

Vince McMahon's retirement could potentially shift the way WWE moves forward. The announcement came hours before this week's edition of SmackDown, with reports emerging that Brock Lesnar walked out after hearing the news.

Fans react to Tony Khan's tweet seemingly directed at Vince McMahon

A number of users reacted to Tony Khan's tweet, with some reacting negatively and others sharing the jovial nature of the AEW President.

One user mooted the idea of WWE's former CEO making his way to the Jacksonville promotion, posting a "Vince McMahon is All-Elite" graphic:

Others took the tweet to heart, such as the user below who appeared to view the comments as unprofessional:

Arman @BostonArman @TonyKhan @AEW @AEW onTV @tntdrama Unless @IMPACTWRESTLING switched CEOs after the original purchase by Anthem, that would actually be @LeonardAsper since Anthem has owned #ImpactWrestling since 2017 and #AEW came to be in 2019. Can you confirm if youve been CEO since 2017 Leonard? @TonyKhan @AEW @AEWonTV @tntdrama Unless @IMPACTWRESTLING switched CEOs after the original purchase by Anthem, that would actually be @LeonardAsper since Anthem has owned #ImpactWrestling since 2017 and #AEW came to be in 2019. Can you confirm if youve been CEO since 2017 Leonard?

As the user above pointed out, TK's claim to be the longest tenured CEO may not be entirely factual. AEW is merely three years old, while CEOs like Leonard Asper and Billy Corgan of IMPACT and NWA respectively have been in charge since 2017.

