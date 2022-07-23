Major update on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE TV after Vince McMahon announces his retirement - Reports

Bryan Alvarez on Twitter has noted that according to several sources, Brock Lesnar left SmackDown following Vince McMahon's retirement. The Beast Incarnate was initially scheduled to appear on the blue brand this week.

This has now put Lesnar's status for tonight's show in question, as it remains quite unclear if he will appear on WWE TV in a few hours to further promote his SummerSlam clash against Roman Reigns.

Taking to Twitter, Alvarez sent out the following tweet:

"From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown."

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown.

This would've been Lesnar's first appearance on SmackDown since June 17th when he made a surprise return after Roman Reigns' successful title defense against Riddle.

The former WWE Champion made his intentions clear as he demanded another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Reigns and Lesnar would once again cross paths, this time in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022.

Interestingly enough, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that WWE had planned to keep both Reigns and Lesnar apart from their clash with limited TV appearances.

He claimed:

''The interesting main event strategy is that aside from the angle shot when Lesnar returned and laid out Reigns, it has been to keep the two apart. Unless plans change, the two will not be on the same in the entire last month of the build."

Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Twitter

Vince McMahon sent the professional wrestling world into an absolute frenzy with his latest tweet.

While currently in his late 70s, McMahon thanked the WWE Universe, as he confirmed that he was stepping away from his duties. His message read:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful."

Check out Vince McMahon's tweet below:

However, WWE now has to shift its focus towards the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, which is one of their biggest shows of the year. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are still currently scheduled to headline the event.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far