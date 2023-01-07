Tony Khan shares cheeky response to Vince McMahon's WWE return

Ahead of tonight's special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts, Tony Khan shared a message hyping the event and took a subtle dig at Vince McMahon in light of his return to WWE.

After announcing his retirement following the hush-money allegations last year, the 77-year-old man wanted to make his return. Earlier today, his return to the promotion was made official. The wrestling world looked in awe as Vincent Kennedy McMahon made his return to WWE.

Tony Khan is known to take shots at WWE on his shows and Twitter. The CEO of All Elite Wrestling found a perfect opportunity to take another dig at Vince McMahon after the news of his official return.

"Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon released an official statement following Vince McMahon's return

Top executives from WWE, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H, made an official announcement regarding Vince's return. Also, they revealed that more former board members are returning to their previous duties.

“Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” [H/T - WWE].

Vince has confirmed that his return will not interfere with the current roles of the executives.

