Vince McMahon created a lot of buzz in 2022 when he announced his retirement after being in charge for almost his whole life. However, in 2023, McMahon is the talk of the town once again due to his return to WWE. During his time off, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were together running the company as co-CEOs.

With Vince McMahon back at the helm, several changes were made internally in the company. George Barrios and Michelle Wilson returned to the board and a few directors made their way out. However, the big stunner was the resignation that came from Vince's daughter and former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, her father forced Stephanie out of the company. Vince changed many laws on his return, which meant he could change anything he wanted to.

“On 1/5, when he got back power, Vince did a filing which included changes in bylaws giving him the power in writing to remove anyone from the Board at any time, either with or without cause, and the power to add new people.Vince’s replacing Stephanie as Chairman of the Board was actually on 1/9, as was the unanimous vote with Stephanie off the board."

Nick Khan is currently the sole CEO of the WWE with Vince McMahon back as Executive Chairman. It is rumored that Khan has the responsibility to find buyers for the company.

Stephanie McMahon and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque reportedly don't want Vince McMahon to sell WWE

When Vince McMahon returned to WWE, the reported reason for his return mentioned was to sell the company. There were rumors flying around that McMahon had sold WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. However, there was no truth to those rumors.

While many people agree with Vince McMahon or at least are not opposing him, McMahon's family doesn't think the same. According to Axios, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are against the sale of WWE.

"McMahon, who was simultaneously named chairman of the board, had just days before that “WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties or responsibilities."Sources told Axios that Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's chief content officer and a retired professional wrestler, had opposed a sale."

While Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO, Triple H will continue to serve as Head of Content for WWE. With so many changes happening, we don't know how the company will look in the next few months.

