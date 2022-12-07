37-year-old WWE star should challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania if The Rock is unavailable, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T believes Cody Rhodes should be the one challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 if The Rock is unavailable.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for 829 days. Last April, he also captured the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Over the past few months, several rumors have suggested that The Rock would be the one to challenge Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Booker T believes The Great One would be an ideal challenger for Reigns. However, he stated during the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast that Cody Rhodes should be the one to go head-to-head against The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows. However, he suggested that a match against The Rock would be best for business.

"Well, I mean that's my pick. I said if it's anybody it's gonna be Cody but, you know, people talking about The Rock and like I said, if something like that was to happen, I think, you know, I'm all in because it's money. It's all about business more than anything so yeah yeah I'm all in on that," (1:11:58 - 1:27:06)

Should The Rock dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring in 2016, when he defeated Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32. However, he could make his in-ring return next April to challenge his cousin Roman Reigns.

During a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T picked The Great One to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" said Booker. (19:54 - 20:13)

