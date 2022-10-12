"50% of the country would vote for me" - The Rock addresses running for U.S President

WWE legend & Hollywood megastar The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) recently addressed the possibility of running for the United States President.

After a successful career in professional wrestling, The Rock moved to Hollywood in the mid-2000s to become one of its biggest stars. He is currently one of the world's highest-paid actors. Over the past few years, many fans have expressed their desire to see The Brahma Bull run for President of the United States.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper, The Great One recently addressed his possibility of running for office.

"I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been – I've been really moved by that. I mean, truly, it sat me down," he said.

Influential politicians have contacted The Rock to convince him to run for President

During his interview with CNN, The Rock disclosed that fans were not the only ones who had urged him to run for office, but also influential politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Great One revealed to Jake Tapper that politicians from both parties contacted him to ask if he would be running for President.

I've heard now from both sides of the isle, of the most influencial people in politics asking if I would run. Hoping that I would run. And again It's so moving and surreal. I don't know anything about politics. (...) I'm just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the No.1 job, and my No. 1 title, that I love right now is daddy," he added.

The former WWE Superstar finally ruled out running for President, explaining that he spent more than a decade establishing a stable life for his family and did not want to change that.

