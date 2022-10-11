Former WWE Champion expecting a text from Roman Reigns after calling himself "Head of the Table"

Roman Reigns' rumored future opponent, The Rock, has taken a jibe at The Tribal Chief.

For a long time now, rumors have been running rampant about a potential Roman Reigns vs The Rock showdown at WrestleMania 39 next year. Reigns vs The Rock would quite possibly be the biggest battle of this era.

In a recent interview with E! The Rundown, The Great One declared that he is the Head of the Table, thus taking a shot at Reigns in the process. The Rock also added that Reigns would surely be sending him a text after watching the interview. Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns seems more than ready to put his cousin down at WrestleMania

Over the past two years, Roman Reigns has destroyed some of the biggest names in the business. Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens, and many others have all suffered major losses against him.

At this point, the biggest challenge Reigns could possibly face has to be The Brahma Bull. This never-before-seen encounter has the star power to headline and sell out WrestleMania. Reigns had the following to say about a potential WrestleMania match against The Rock:

“I don’t book the show, brother, you know that. I’m up for anybody. They keep trying on this one. If it works out, then I’m ready, and it seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether from our business, from the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a very, very cool group to where these things kind of just come to me, so I hope, hopefully they just continue to do that with him.” (H/T 411Mania)

There's still a long way to go before WrestleMania 39 comes around. Reigns is currently the top name in all of WWE and holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE will certainly do everything in its power to have The Rock make a return and face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

What do you think of The Rock returning to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

