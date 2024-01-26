A24's Tuesday trailer: 3 key takeaways

A24 has released a brand-new trailer for the fantasy drama film Tuesday. The feature, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the lead role, globally premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1, 2023. Now, the trailer for the A24 film offers details regarding the lead characters and storyline.

According to A24, the synopsis for the film reads:

"A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected."

As the trailer for the upcoming A24 film has marked its entry into the internet, let's explore what the makers are promising to fans.

Tuesday trailer explored

A mysterious bird arrives to meet Tuesday

The trailer starts with Tuesday (played by Lola Petticrew) talking to her mother Zora (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) about the dating app Tinder and relationships. The mother is also seen taking care of her terminally ill daughter.

At this point, everything appears to be a simple story exploring the bond between a mother and daughter. Suddenly, we see a mysterious bird flying in the sky, who arrives to meet the daughter. The bird shrinks in size as the wind blows in the surroundings. The daughter appears to be surprised by this and carries the bird in her hand. In the next shot, the bird can be seen talking to the daughter.

The mysterious bird is Death

The bird, now grown in size, tells the daughter that she is unique. The mother also finds out about the bird, who has the ability to change size. The bird tells the mother that she needs to say goodbye to her daughter. The trailer then makes things clearer by showcasing that the bird is Death.

After finding out that the daughter’s time on Earth has come to an end, the mother becomes emotional. The daughter is seen helping the mother accept reality. But this seems to be quite difficult for her. The whole scene emphasizes that the film will explore the meaning of life, love, and acceptance by focusing on the bond between the mother and the daughter.

A film about acceptance

As the trailer comes to an end, we see that the bird is explaining the meaning of life to the mother by saying that every life ends. Later, some emotional and happy moments are shown between the mother and the daughter. The mother and the daughter are then seen on the beach, where Tuesday asks her mother what she will do without her and what it will be like to live in the world without her.

Following that, the continuation of the beach scene is showcased with the daughter making her mother promise that she will be okay after her death.

The trailer ends with the bird saying,

“The echo you leave, the legacy, your memory, is how she lives.”

Daina Oniunas-Pusic’s directorial debut Tuesday stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew in the leading roles, with Arinzé Kene as the voice of Death. Leah Harvey, Ellie James, Taru Devani, Jay Simpson, David Sibley, and Nathan Amzi are also in the film in supporting roles.

However, the film does not have an official release date yet.

