Bleeding Love Trailer Breakdown: 3 things we learned

The upcoming drama film, Bleeding Love, recently received a brand new trailer from Vertical Entertainment. The film stars real-life father and daughter, Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor, in lead roles.

It premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11, 2023, and is about to hit the big screens on February 16, 2024. The latest trailer offers a glimpse into the road trip of Ewan and Clara as they travel to Santa Fe.

According to the trailer description released on YouTube, the synopsis for the film reads:

“In hopes of reconnecting with his estranged child, a father (Golden Globe®-Winner Ewan McGregor) takes his now-adult daughter (Clara McGregor) on a road trip to New Mexico to bring them closer together and sort out their strained relationship.”

Bleeding Love trailer explored: 3 Key takeaways

Ewan and Clara go on a road trip

The trailer for Bleeding Love opens with characters, played by Ewan and Clara, traveling to Santa Fe, which will take them 14 hours to reach. From the opening shot, it appears that the film will be a classic road trip comedy while exploring the bond between father and daughter. However, in the opening shot, there is no explanation about why they are heading towards Santa Fe.

A serious drama set to unfold

In the next shot, the trailer shows them shopping for food items and meeting a tow truck driver. Following that, the trailer shifts its tone, adding a more serious touch.

In the next scene, we see the daughter at a birthday party meeting a man and drinking alcohol. At the party, the father arrives and tells his daughter that 12 hours ago she overdosed.

The trailer, which initially hinted that Bleeding Love would be a road trip comedy, now seems to be a drama film about how the daughter suffering from addiction problems recovers while also healing her strained relationship with her father.

A film exploring the father-daughter relationship

This point is further confirmed in the next scene of the trailer, where the father worries about his daughter’s condition and tells her not to walk on the path of addiction. However, she blames her father for this, saying that she got the addiction problem from him. Through a flashback scene, we are also shown the father’s history of addiction.

In the next scene, we see the father leaving his daughter while she was a child and probably starting a new family elsewhere. At present, he wants to repair his relationship with his daughter.

And coming back to why they are traveling to Santa Fe, there are possibilities that the father is secretly taking his daughter to rehab. Probably this is the reason for their road trip.

Ensemble cast

In addition to Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor, the film also stars Vera Bulder, Jake Weary, Kim Zimmer, and Sasha Alexander. Emma Westenberg has directed the drama film, with the screenplay by Ruby Caster. Clara McGregor penned the story along with Vera Bulder and Ruby Caster.

Clara also bankrolled the film along with Christine Vachon, Mark Amin, Vera Bulder, Greg Lauritano, Mason Plotts, and Cami Winikoff.

Bleeding Love will be released in selected theaters and will be available on demand through Vertical on February 16, 2024.