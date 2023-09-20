Heist 88 cast list: Who stars in Showtime's new crime drama film?

Showtime's new crime drama film, Heist 88, is all set to premiere on October 1, 2023. The movie will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ with a Showtime subscription on September 29, 2023.

The film centers around a criminal mastermind who hires a group of bank employees and sets off to commit one of the most notorious bank heists in American history. Take a look at a short description of the movie, as per Showtime's press release:

''Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), the criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything and who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. "

It continues,

"He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system. The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today.''

Heist 88 features Courtney B. Vance in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Menhaj Huda and written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran.

Showtime's Heist 88 cast list: Who stars in the new crime drama film?

1) Courtney B. Vance as Jeremy Horne

Actor Courtney B. Vance stars in the lead role of protagonist Jeremy Horne in Showtime's Heist 88. Jeremy is a criminal mastermind who's planning to commit one of the biggest heists in US history. He then goes on to recruit several bank employees for his mission.

Jeremy's journey forms the crux of the story. Courtney B. Vance perfectly embodies his character's core traits and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film. His other notable acting credits include Lovecraft Country, The Photograph, Amend: The Fight for America, and many more.

2) Keesha Sharp as Bree Barnes

Noted actress Keesha Sharp essays the role of Bree Barnes in the new crime drama film. Bree is a brilliant and cunning political consultant who's involved in a romantic relationship with Jeremy. Keesha Sharp looks stunning in the trailer and promises to deliver a richly nuanced and layered performance in the movie.

Apart from Heist 88, she's been a part of movies and shows such as Spring Breakthrough, Power Book II: Ghost, and You Have a Nice Flight, to name a few.

3) Keith David as Buddha Ray

Keith David plays the character of Buddha Ray in Heist 88. Buddha is Jeremy's mentor and is known to be an expert in safecracking. Apart from that, not much is known about his character as of now. Keith David has previously appeared in Parallel Worlds: A Psychedelic Love Story, The Prank, and many other movies and TV shows.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others as important supporting characters. These include:

Nican Robinson as Rick Lewis

Bentley Green as Marshall King

Rebecca Spence as Harriet Weinstock

Mariah Gordon as Brandy

Andy McDermott as Agent Leland T Jones

Don't forget to watch Heist 88 on Showtime on Sunday, October 1, 2023.