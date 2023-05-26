Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more

The 10th and final episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The eventful third season has received positive reviews from critics and has garnered significant viewership.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out how the show sets up the story for the next installment.

A sequel to Power, it focuses on Tariq, who has to protect his family against sinister forces outside. He tries his best to balance his personal life and education whilst navigating the dangers of the criminal world.

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will depict Tariq making a hard compromise

A short 31-second promo for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 offers a peek into the various gripping moments set to unfold in the final episode. Titled Divided We Stand, it focuses on Tariq, who's forced to make an extremely hard compromise as he has to team up with those who betrayed him.

Elsewhere, things get more interesting as Monet's position within the business rises and she sets out to take more control over the Tejada kids. Here's a brief description of the finale, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Tariq is forced to join forces with those who betrayed him to prevent the worst possible outcome for everyone; Monet elevates her position within the business, reaffirming her power over the Tejada children.''

Apart from that, other details pertaining to the final episode are not yet revealed by the makers. The previous episode, titled A Last Gift, focused on Tariq desperately trying to find out information that could potentially lead to the arrests of the drug organization's members.

Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to get a new target that could help with their investigation. With just one more episode left this season, it'll be interesting to see how Tariq's story pans out. Fans can expect the episode to end on a thrilling cliffhanger as the makers look to lay the foundations for the fourth season, which is expected to air sometime in 2024.

More about Power Book II: Ghost plot and cast

The crime drama series follows Tariq, who wants to move beyond his father's legacy but he has to face several dangers from the criminal world in order to protect his beloved family. Here's a short synopsis of Power Book II: Ghost, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A sequel to the series "Power." On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.''

The description further states,

''Along the way, Tariq gets entangled in the affairs of the cutthroat Tejada family, adding further complications as he tries to balance his drug operations with his education, love life, family affairs, and mounting pressure from Cooper Saxe. He divides his time between school and hustling to pay for his mother's defense attorney, but when he runs out of options, Tariq turns to a familiar drug game.''

The cast features Michael Rainey Jr., who portrays the lead role of Tariq, whilst others, including Cooper Saxe, Dru Tejada, and Brayden Weston, among many more, play pivotal supporting roles.

You can watch the final episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz on Friday, May 26, 2023.

