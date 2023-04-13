5 Netflix crime shows and movies similar to Unseen 

The list of Netflix crime shows and movies continues to grow substantially every single month, often making it hard for fans of the genre to keep track of new releases. Because of this, it is common for viewers to sometimes miss out on some real gems, but fortunately, that wasn't the case for the South African thriller crime show, Unseen.

A remake of the Turkish series Fatma, it was released on March 29, 2023. The Netflix crime show stars Gail Mabalane, Brendon Daniels, and Hein De Vries. It is about a house cleaner, Zenzi Mwale, who is looking for her missing husband. During her search, she crosses paths with a criminal syndicate and things start to get violent.

There are quite a few things that viewers have enjoyed about this Netflix crime show, including superb acting by the main leads, a solid plot with realistic scenarios, and aesthetic cinematography.

If you enjoyed watching Unseen, and are looking for similar Netflix crime shows and movies to watch, then you won't be disappointed as the platform is home to thousands of interesting titles.

5 Netflix crime shows and movies like Unseen that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Released on January 27, 2023, its story revolves around Amaya, a little girl who goes missing, and Miren, a newspaper journalist who is determined to help find her. This Netflix crime show is based on a novel of the same name written by Javier Castillo.

Like Zenzi's character in Unseen, Miren played by Milena Smit is faced with multiple challenges but is still determined to follow through on her search. The strong plot and interesting characters do a good job of holding the viewer's attention from the opening till the very end.

2) 10 Days of a Good Man

Released on March 3, 2023, this Turkish movie stars Nejat İşler, Nur Fettahoğlu and Şenay Gürler. The story revolves around a lawyer turned private investigator whose life takes a drastic turn after he takes on a missing person case.

Like the main character in the Netflix crime show Unseen, the main character, Sadik, starts out as a "good guy" but as the story progresses, he has to take up violent measures to find out the truth. Boasting a strong plot, the movie introduces a string of interesting characters to keep the audience invested.

3) Ludik (2022)

Starring Arnold Vosloo, Rob van Vuuren, and Tshamano Sebe, this Netflix crime show was released on August 26, 2022. In Ludik, an enterprising furniture tycoon is forced to use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border to save a kidnapped family member.

One thing that you instantly notice in Ludik is the production quality, which makes for a great viewing experience. Like Unseen, this Netflix crime show also has its fair share of thrilling action scenes that will keep the viewer hooked. The storyline is interesting, but it does have quite a few subplots, some of which could have been avoided.

4) Lost Girls (2020)

Released on 28 January 2020, Lost Girls stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Dean Winters, and Miriam Shor, among others. It is based on the book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker.

The Netflix crime drama movie revolves around a desperate mother searching for her missing daughter. While attempting to uncover the truth, she helps expose a string of unsolved murders. The lead character Mari Gilbert feels helpless and overwhelmed, given the circumstances, but the drive to find answers keeps her going, much like Zenzi.

5) The Woods (2020)

A Polish mystery thriller, The Woods was released on June 12, 2020. It is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by mystery writer Harlan Coben.

In this Netflix crime show, a prosecutor finds new hope when evidence found on the body of a homicide victim in 2019 seems to be linked to an incident that happened in the August 1994 summer camp which led to the disappearance of his sister. Even though 25 years have passed, he believes that she could still be alive.

Like Unseen, there are plenty of twists and turns that will keep the viewers intrigued. Nothing is as it seems, and the mystery is only solved at the end of the series.

If you are in the mood for some mystery and suspense, then these 5 Netflix crime shows and movies are just what you need on your watchlist.

Poll : 0 votes