Netflix's new Spanish mystery series, The Snow Girl, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show focuses on a young journalist who tries to track down a girl who disappeared during the Cavalcade of the Magi, a traditional parade that takes place in several towns in Spain.

The Snow Girl stars Milena Smit in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The show is helmed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea.

The Snow Girl trailer teases a gripping mystery thriller that explores a shocking disappearance

Netflix released the official trailer for The Snow Girl on January 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens on a intriguing note as a professor says,

''The best trait of an investigative reporter is tenacity, the urge to put things in their place, however hard it may seem.''

The trailer then goes on to show that a girl named Amaya Martin has disappeared and has still not been found. It sets the frightening and mysterious tone of the show, without revealing key plot details that could potentially spoil the viewers' experience.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya's parents find her.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a gripping mystery drama that explores some of the most disturbing facets pertaining to the human existence. Fans of thrillers and investigative documentaries would certainly enjoy the series.

The Snow Girl is adapted from noted author Javier Castillo's critically acclaimed novel titled La chica de nieve.

A quick look at The Snow Girl cast

The mystery thriller drama stars Milena Smit in the lead role as Miren Rojo, a young reporter who sets out to track down a girl who went missing during the 2010 Cavalcade of Magi in Málaga. Miren is the protagonist of the series and it is her journey and investigation that form the crux of the storyline.

Milena Smit looks quite impressive in the lead role as she perfectly embodies the character's various traits. She portrays Miren's tenacity, determination, and fearlessness with astonishing ease. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the talented actress.

Apart from The Snow Girl, Milena Smit has starred in popular movies and shows like Cross the Line, Chimichanga, and Alma, to name a few. She also played one of the lead roles in iconic Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's film, Parallel Mothers (titled Madres paralelas), which also stars Penelope Cruz. For her performance in the movie, she received massive critical acclaim.

Appearing alongside Milena Smit in key supporting roles in The Snow Girl are actors like José Coronado as Eduardo, Tristán Ulloa as David Luque, and Aixa Villagrán as Belén Millán, among various others.

You can watch all episodes of The Snow Girl on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

