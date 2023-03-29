Unseen review: Is the new Netflix series worth watching?

Netflix's latest six-part series, Unseen, premiered on the streaming platform on Match 29, 2023. While it is possible for viewers to confuse the show with another film of the same name, released just a few days ago, this series is entirely different from the film. This new South African series is a remake of the Turkish series, Fatma, by director Özer Feyzioğlu and Özgür Önürme.

Following the life of a cleaning lady who discovers that her social status and image as a person not worthy of attention can help her get away with murder, this clinical series delivered a tight pace and plot, while offering scathing social commentary on Africa's underground society.

Starring Gail Mabalane, Vuyo Dabula, Brendon Daniels, Hein de Vries, Ilse Klink, Mothusi Magano, Waldemar Schultz, Dineo Langa, Abduragman Adams, Shimmy Isaacs, Rapulana Seiphemo, Colin Moss, Shamilla Ismail Miller, Clifford Young, and Lehasa Moloi, Unseen is quite well-acted, well-shot, and realistically written.

While it has not become the leading series on Netflix following its release, the show is likely to gain some momentum in the coming days.

Unseen review: A common trope's uncommon treatment

Unseen is a direct adaptation of Fatma, so any viewer who has seen the Turkish series will already know the tale of the cleaning lady who goes on a rampage through the dingy lanes of the city. Altering the social scenario by basing it in South Africa is a major step that makes Unseen stand out, apart from its appeal to the English-speaking crowd.

Following the life of someone who appears least likely to be the killer is hardly an original idea in the crime and mystery genre. While Unseen is largely based on already done-and-dusted tropes, its placement in present-day South African society and its compelling lead are the two aspects that breathe life into this Netflix adaptation.

It kicks off with Zenzi Mwala (played by Gale Mabalane) starting a search for her husband in the bustling world of criminals and lowlifes after his release from prison. World-building in the series is slow but very steady as it delves into the realities of Zenzi's world and how she must cope with crimes by committing them herself.

Before the first episode is over, the series is already on its way to making a point. Further, the pacing is also quite good for hooking viewers in. The story of the protagonist soon spirals further down the alley of criminals. The unsuspecting nature of Zenzi and Gale Mabalane's brilliant portrayal of the character are chief aspects of the series in the rather empty middle section.

However, it does not take long for Unseen to get back on track, especially with some solid additions in the fourth episode. The final two episodes are by far the strongest ones in the series. At 45-minute length, the simple plot may appear overstretched at times, but it never feels unnecessary. There is also a near-John Wick quality in Zenzi, which sees her survive almost impossible situations multiple times.

Most importantly, this series is realistic to the core. The majority of aspects of the series, especially scenes of murder and the like, are depicted with realism in mind. This makes the story more believable and far more watchable. Additionally, cinematography and sound are also great elements that manage to hold viewers' attention quite well.

All in all, Unseen is an important story that is let down by too many cliches of the genre. It is still worth watching for those looking to explore new avenues in the streaming world.

All six episodes of Unseen are now streaming on Netflix.

