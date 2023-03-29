Unseen on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details explored

Netflix's new South African thriller series, titled Unseen, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series centers around the life of a cleaner who's looking for her husband. Along the way, she has to deal with several criminals and navigate a number of dangers.

The show features Gail Mabalane in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by noted director Ozgur Onurme, with Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua reportedly serving as writers.

Netflix's Unseen teaser focuses on a woman determied to look for her missing husband

Netflix dropped the official teaser for Unseen on February 21, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous tense events set to unfold in the new series. The teaser opens with protagonist Zenzi Mwale sitting with various detectives, who are discussing the various murders that took place in the city.

A tense background score perfectly sets the tone for the teaser as it briefly depicts a number of thrilling moments without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the experience for fans. Here's Netflix's official description of the show:

''A house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal sydicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence.''

Based on the teaser and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an incredibly tense and gripping crime thriller series that explores the brutal world of crimes and underworld as a woman desperately sets out to look for her missing husband whilst dealing with several dangers that she faces during her journey.

The show reportedly features a total of six episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the platform on the same day, on March 29, 2023.

More details about Unseen cast

Gail Mabalane portrays the lead role of Zenzi Mwale in Netflix's Unseen. She works as a cleaner and her life is turned upside down after her husband goes missing. She goes to receive her husband outside jail but it is revealed that he was released earlier that morning.

The rest of the story focuses on Zenzi trying to find her husband, but the journey isn't easy as she has to face various criminals along the way. Mabalane looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing the various complex facets of her character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the series.

Gail Mabalane's other notable acting credits include Indemnity and Blood & Water, wherein she portrayed the roles of Detective Rene Williamson and Thandeka Khumalo, respectively.

Starring alongside Mabalane in another significant role is actor Colin Moss. Details about his character are not known at this point, but fans can expect him to play a crucial role in the story. He has previously starred in Abraham Lincoln, The Kissing Booth 3, Holiday in the Wild, and Eraser: Reborn, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Abduragman Adams, Brendon Daniels, Shimmy Isaacs, and many others.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Unseen on Netflix on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes