"There's gonna be Trump fancams and simps now": Sebastian Stan cast as Donald Trump in biopic sparks hilarious reactions online

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi is set to direct a Donald Trump biopic, reported to be named after the former United States president's iconic TV show, The Apprentice. The movie will reportedly focus on Trump's real-estate beginnings in New York, back in the '70s and '80s. What took everyone by surprise was the announcement that Sebastian Stan would be playing a young Donald Trump in the biopic.

Stan's inclusion in the film was revealed by a Deadline report. Stan will be joined by Jeremy Strong of Succession fame, who is set to portray infamous lawyer and political power player, Roy Cohn.

Sebastian Stan being announced as Trump set the internet ablaze. Netizens were speechless once they found out that this was not a troll. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented:

Netizens think Sebastian Stan is "way too hot" to be Donald Trump

On November 29, Deadline broke the news that the Donald Trump biopic was going to be led by Sebastian Stan. @DiscussingFilm's tweet about the news went viral and had amassed over 2 million views at the time of writing this article.

Netizens were stunned, with many even thinking that it felt like a joke. Others were unsure if they would even watch the movie.

Some social user media users were of the opinion that Sebastian Stan was "way too likeable" and "way too hot" to be cast as Donald Trump.

Despite the widespread disbelief about the casting choice, a few people did state that it was the right call.

Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova to star in Ali Abbasi's Donald Trump biopic

Deadline reported that a new Donald Trump biopic named The Apprentice is all set to be directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi. The film will reportedly focus on Trump's rise in the New York real estate world in the '70s and '80s. It is also stated to be a "mentor-protege story" that explores the relationship between Trump and his mentor and infamous lawyer, Roy Cohn.

Deadline reported that the movie was billed as:

"An exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit."

Sebastian Stan is all set to step into the shoes of a young Trump. It's not Stan's first time portraying a real character in a biopic.

Just this year, he played Robinhood Markets CEO, Vlad Tenev in the GameStop film, Dumb Money. Stan also received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for portraying Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee alongside Lily James' Pamela Anderson in 2022's Pam & Tommy.

Joining Stan will be Jeremy Strong, who will take on the role of the infamous Roy Cohn. Strong is famous for his work in Armageddon Time, Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman, and Adam McKay's The Big Short among other projects.

However, he rose to superstardom for his 3-time Emmy nominated role as Kendall Roy in Succession.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, will reportedly be played by Bulgarian actress, Maria Bakalova. She is famous for voicing Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Borat's daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

She also received a 2021 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the portrayal of Tutar Sagdiyev.

Ali Abbasi is a world-renowned filmmaker who won the Canne Film Festival's Un Certain Regard for his 2018 film, Border, and was nominated for the Palme d'Or for his 2022 film, Holy Spider. Abbasi has also directed the 8th and 9th episodes of the first season of The Last of Us.