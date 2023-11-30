Rowlett High School has garnered immense traction online after one of their teachers had a meltdown during a class. In a video which has circulated across social media platforms, one can see the educator get frustrated with his students, resulting in him throwing a desk in the classroom.

It remains uncertain whether the school employee was terminated from his position afterwards. Nonetheless, netizens have taken to the internet to show him support.

Netizen reacts to the viral schoolteacher video (Image via X)

News outlet Dallas Texas TV was one among the many who publicized the Texas-educator’s actions. In the 34-second-long video uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), the teacher in question can be heard screaming:

“I’m tired of being disrespected.”

While shouting at a student, he added, “I very nicely told you what to do!” The educator then said, “Enough is Egoddamnough [sic].”

In the video, one can also see the schoolteacher throw a desk on the ground out of frustration. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any students being hurt in the incident.

The viral video had amassed over 1.6 million views at the time of writing this article.

Who was the Rowlett High School teacher in the viral video?

According to Outkick, the educator in the clip was Dr. Joe Bradshaw. The website also claimed that he was a Social Studies teacher at Rowlett High School.

According to his official LinkedIn account, Joe Bradshaw is a teacher in the Garland Independent School District. He has been teaching in the public school system since July 2012. Prior to the same, he was a faculty member at Eastfield College. He also taught at Dallas’ Marsh Middle School.

A few other institutions that he has been part of includes University of North Texas, Forest Meadow Jr. High and the Texas Woman’s University.

Dr Joe Bradshaw got his Doctor in Philosophy degree in Family Studies/ Sociology from the Texas Woman’s University. He also received his Master of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies/ Higher Education from the University of North Texas. He attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the Grambling State University.

Multiple X users were able to identify Dr Bradshaw from the video that went viral.

“I don’t blame him”: Netizens extend support to the Rowlett teacher as video goes viral online

Many opined that the students must have been really misbehaving for the educator to have a meltdown in the classroom. Others blamed parents for not teaching children about classroom etiquette and manners. A few reactions to the viral video read:

As mentioned prior, it is unclear whether the Rowlett teacher is still employed at the institution following the incident.