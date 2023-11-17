What did the Landrum High School teacher say? Video goes viral as employee is fired in the aftermath  

A Landrum High School teacher has been fired after using offensive language against his students. In a viral video, the upset educator called his students “trash Americans” and went on to use slurs against them. The school district released a statement about the occurrence after the video went viral online.

Facebook user Phillip Mckelvey was one among the many netizens who took to the internet to share the shocking Landrum High School video. The video read- “How is this fool still teaching!! LANDRUM HIGH SCHOOL NEEDS TO GET THIS GUY OUT!”

In the video, the teacher can be heard saying:

“I don’t care if you say the pledge. You guys are a bunch of trash Americans anyway. None of you even freaking care. None of you care about this country, otherwise you would have freaking had some patriotism, but you freaking don’t. You guys sit here like a bunch of freaking r*tards… half of you are failing my class right now.”

He went on to scream at a student by saying- “I don’t give a damn, I’m not talking to you.”

The video had amassed over 110 likes on Facebook with nearly 200 shares. It has also circulated across other social media websites.

Spartanburg School District One releases statement after Landrum High School video goes viral online

The teacher's identity was not made public when writing this article. Nonetheless, the school district said in a press statement that they understood why his behavior raised concern. They also noted that the controversial teacher was fired from his position. They said in a statement,

"The conduct displayed in the video does not reflect the values and standards of our district. We acknowledge the concerns raised by this incident and extend our sincere apologies to our students, parents, and other staff members."

The school district also told concerned parents and guardians that they take their students' welfare and their staff's professionalism seriously. They went on to thank the Spartanburg community for their support. They ended their statement by reiterating that they are focused on the quality of the children's education in their district.

Phillip Mckelvey revealed that his son was one of the many students whom the Landrum High School teacher taught. He stated that he was distraught by seeing the educator’s behavior.

The parent stated that what bothers him the most is that the educator went on to use unacceptable slurs and trash American citizens. He also added,

"You can’t just throw terms like that out so loosely. I’m not okay with that. If the school district is OK with that, I don’t want my kid to be in the school district."

Landrum High School’s official social media accounts had not addressed the matter when writing this article. The last post on their official Instagram account was about a fundraiser held on November 4 for their ROTC program.