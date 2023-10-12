"How is this not a felony?": Oak Grove High School Pep Rally video goes viral, sparks outrage online

North Carolina’s Oak Grove High School left netizens outraged after a video of a recent pep rally spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Netizens could see inappropriate dances being performed in front of the student community. After internet users were shocked by what they saw, the principal of the educational institution released a statement.

What took place at Oak Grove High School went viral after popular conservative social media page Libs of TikTok took to the internet to publicize the incident. They revealed that two individuals gave a s*xual-themed performance that included inappropriate gear during the recent event. A drag queen was also seen twerking in front of the audience, which included youngsters.

Disclaimer: The video attached below contains s*xual themes. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Libs of TikTok also attached a 37-second-long video, which has since gone viral online. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over 2.3 million views. Responding to the viral clip, some netizens opined:

Parents and netizens express outrage over viral Oak Grove High School pep rally video

Several concerned parents, guardians, and netizens were astonished by what they saw. Many could not believe that such performances would be tolerated in educational institutions.

Alan Smith, a father of a student who plans to study at the school, said in an interview with WFMY News 2:

“That’s craziness to even allow that. Somebody had to allow it. There wasn’t no teachers in there at all. There wasn’t nobody there. Somebody was in there.”

Patricia Aldrige, a grandparent of a student studying in the same locality, said:

“I mean you have schools that are closing for threats and then you have this nasty stuff going on. It blows my mind.”

A few netizens reacted to the video shared by Libs of TikTok and said:

School principal addresses viral video

Oak Grove High School’s principal, Stefanie Stroud, sent a voicemail to concerned parents as the video circulated online. She said:

“Disgusted, appalled, upset, embarrassed, and disappointed were all the words I used to describe to my family what I witnessed at the Oak Grove High School pep rally on Friday… As the principal and as a parent, what took place on Friday is unacceptable and does not meet the standards of excellence we have worked to establish at Oak Grove.”

Stroud took responsibility for what occurred at the pep rally and said that the incident would be the “first order of business” to be addressed this week. She assured concerned guardians and parents that such an incident would not occur again.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of a text message exchange has been going viral online. In the image, an unidentified person claimed that faculty members were unaware of the performance that took place. The person said that teachers did not “approve” the performances.

Davidson County Schools interim superintendent Tabitha Broadway also released a statement as the video made its rounds online. They announced that they would create a process to ensure that such an incident would not occur in the future. They also stated they were looking into “policies” that would reprimand those involved.