"Should be arrested and jailed": Video of Benjamin E. Mays High School football coach abusing athlete sparks outrage online

A school football coach from Atlanta's Benjamin E. Mays High School is facing massive backlash after a video went viral showcasing him allegedly punching a student during a game against Douglas County on Saturday, August 26. The incident occurred at the Eddie. S Henderson Stadium and the game was broadcast live by Peachtree TV.

During the live broadcast, the Benjamin E. Mays coach was seen punching a student player. In a heated moment on the sideline, the coach yelled at the player before punching him in the stomach. The player seemed to be in pain as he took a few steps back while holding his stomach.

Disclaimer: This video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The entire incident was caught on live television and went viral on social media. Several netizens were disgusted by the coach's behavior and demanded that he be fired immediately. One user took to the comments section of @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram post of the clip and mentioned that the coach should be "arrested and jailed."

The coach was arrested and removed from duty following this incident.

"Sick" - Netizens react to Benjamin E. Mays coach's actions

Popular Instagram handle @theneighborhoodtalk posted the viral video clip on the platform on August 28. The clip has amassed over 797,000 views, as of this writing and several individuals reacted to it.

Some Instagram users believed that the Benjamin E. Mays coach's behavior was unacceptable and wanted him locked up and kept away from kids. They claimed that there was no telling what he could've been doing behind the scenes when the cameras were not on him.

Other users stated that the coach did not have any ill intent and claimed that he just went overboard while showing his passion for the game and trying to rough up the kid. People said that those who were complaining about the incident had never played football in their lives and that it was an aggressive game.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson told Atlanta News First that the coach was not a Benjamin E. Mays classroom teacher, but a lay coach. Law enforcement officials informed the outlet that the man was taken into custody and will face a simple battery charge. APS also stated that the man would face "additional district administrative charges."

Details about the coach's identity have not been released yet as the investigation is still active.